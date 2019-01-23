Data Respons ASA: Contract of 20 million NOK



Data Respons has signed contracts with a leading player in the German banking industry for development of business critical systems.



The contracts comprise development of smart solutions improving efficiency and supporting new digital product and service offerings. The assignment includes application modernisation, provision of B2C processes into multiple channels and integration of software into a private cloud infrastructure.

- The traditional banking industry is challenged by new technology (fintech), payment solutions from new players (Google, Amazon, Apple Pay), and internet banks operating at a significantly lower cost base. In order to address competition, significant investments in automation of core processes are required. In addition, a complete remake and modernisation of existing infrastructure to a modern, cloud based, and platform independent solution and development of new applications and services is needed to meet new customer demands. Our specialist expertise within embedded software and experience with digitalisation projects from other industries make us a relevant partner in this market, says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.





