4Subsea and Ashtead Technology Enter Strategic Partnership

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The two companies today sealed a partnership for global distribution of sensor technology to the oil and gas industry. By combining sensor engineering competence, domain expertise and technologies for effectively ensuring the lifespan of subsea assets, the partnership will support operators and vessel owners in reducing risk and operational cost.Aberdeen and Asker, January 23rd 2019 - Under the deal, 4Subsea's autonomous, retrofittable sensors will be available to the global oil and gas industry via Ashtead Technology. Additionally, 4Subsea will explore utilising Ashtead's acoustic sensors for further developing their services offering to the market.

Delivering Advanced Sensor Technology to a Larger Market

Ashtead will further enhance its inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) services by adding 4Subsea's sensors to its portfolio and gaining access to 4Subsea's domain experts within subsea production, well intervention and drilling. 4Subsea will strengthen its position in the global sensor market with hardware and digital services delivery through Ashtead's extensive sales and distribution network including facilities in Aberdeen, Abu Dhabi, Halifax, Houston and Singapore.

"We are pleased and excited about building a partnership with Ashtead Technology. They hold a world-leading position in providing offshore equipment solutions to the oil and gas industry, and we regard this partnership as a joining of forces to enhance our offering to the market and drive greater customer success. Ultimately we believe this partnership will support operators in reducing both risk and costs associated with operating subsea fields."

- Peter Jenkins, CEO of 4Subsea

"Our customers now have access to a leading innovator in offshore asset monitoring and integrity solutions. Adding 4Subsea's autonomous sensor technology and services to our existing capabilities means we can now offer a comprehensive monitoring and integrity management service to support the performance and life extension of critical infrastructure."

- Allan Pirie, CEO of Ashtead Technology

Digital Twins for Prediction Analysis and Improved Decision Support

Being a frontrunner in digitising offshore oil and gas operations, 4Subsea delivers digital twins both for subsea production and well intervention and drilling. Building on sensor data from both their own and third-party sensors and by using advanced algorithms and machine learning, 4Subsea's domain experts provide a digital service for significantly improved decision support to operators. Under the partnership with Ashtead Technology, such digital twins will be made available to a wider market.

