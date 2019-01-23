It is the first of three solar parks of that size the Norwegian IPP has put in commercial operation in Malaysia's growing market.Scatec Solar has reached commercial operation for its first solar park in Malaysia. The site - Gurun Plant - has a 65 MW power rating and is the first of three Scatec projects of that size in the northwest Malaysian peninsula. According to company information, Gurun can provide 31,000 households with electricity. Scatec entered the Malaysian market at the end of 2016 by signing three PPAs with the country's largest electric utility, Tenaga Nasional Berhad. The partnership ...

