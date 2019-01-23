Company Is Named to the U.S. National Registry of "CPE" Sponsors

Zeevo Group LLC ("Zeevo"), a business, finance and information technology consulting services firm, announced today on the sidelines of the Airfinance Global conference in Dublin that the company has been named to the United States National Registry of Continuing Professional Education ("CPE") Sponsors, offered by the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy ("NASBA").

The sponsorship status marks a significant milestone in Zeevo's continued efforts to broaden the spectrum of the company's core service offerings. By incorporating education and professional training into client engagements aimed at improving the effectiveness and success of processes, policies, teams, and technology, the company will deliver added value to its existing and potential customers.

"The 'seal of approval' from NASBA on our training and educational initiatives affirms the quality of the programs and rigor our team maintains in content development and delivery to our clients," said Zeevo Founder and Principal Joey Johnsen, whose credentials include CPA, PMP, and CISA and CGEIT certifications. "Client organizations often spend significant funds annually for continuing professional education. Now our clients can accomplish two goals with one effort, benefiting from Zeevo's full suite of support while leveraging quality training to enhance employee retention and performance. When client team members participate in our project-based training or knowledge-sharing sessions, we will award CPE units to further advance their professional development."

Learning is an integral element of Zeevo's change management model. Successful organizational change occurs when stakeholders are ready, willing, and able to embrace required changes. Stakeholders can only do this through a well-planned set of activities targeted appropriately to them. Zeevo provides change management training as part of its advanced project management framework.

Edward Galloway, Zeevo Senior Manager, whose credentials include CISSP, PMP, and CISA certification, explained: "We have increased the scope of Zeevo's value proposition by delivering both relevant training and awarding CPE credits that tangibly contribute to project-specific goals. Standards are also constantly changing, and Zeevo is a full-service provider that offers training and advisory solutions to help clients stay out of the regulatory quicksand."

Since NASBA's approval for Group Live delivery in late 2018, Zeevo has successfully teamed with clients to design and deliver customized classroom training that is built on real-world expertise and deep experience across several industries. Most recently, Zeevo was engaged by a leading global technology company to conduct a business enablement training designed to provide an opportunity for the Finance function and its key collaborators from across the business to work together to improve alignment, increase speed, and accelerate progress of the current and future initiatives. The team members in the audience earned CPE credits to support their personal development and business management and organization continuing education requirements."

Marina Gibbons, Zeevo Head of Learning and Development, added: "In the near-term, we've incorporated CPE credits into client facilitated workshops; however, in the long-term, we anticipate standalone training events that are not tied to a specific client project and will address our clients specific needs, such as needing a U.S. GAAP/GAAS update, understanding the changes to accounting for financial instruments, or bringing IT governance into an organization."

The status of a registered sponsor affirms the commitment to the delivery of high quality continuing professional education in compliance with the program requirements of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, as well as the Statement on Standards for Continuing Professional Education ("CPE") Programs published jointly by NASBA and American Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("AICPA").

Gibbons concluded: "Additionally, the National Registry of CPE Sponsors has mutual recognition agreements with professional bodies in other countries, which further supports the global nature of our client base and provides opportunities for us to deliver engaging training solutions outside the U.S."

About Zeevo Group LLC

Zeevo Group LLC ("Zeevo") is a leading global professional services company, delivering advanced solutions designed to reinvent our clients' operations and unleash their competitive edge. Combining unparalleled experience and deep industry expertise in improving the effectiveness and success of processes, policies, teams, and technology, Zeevo delivers proven results that create sustainable value for our clients' shareholders and achieve their desired vision. Our business-led, technology-enabled solutions cover all aspects of business, including process design, performance improvement, operations and IT optimization, and finance transformation. www.zeevogroup.com

