

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK) climbed around 20 percent in the morning trading in Germany after the precision mechanical engineering company announced Wednesday that it has signed an investment agreement with China-based Masterwork Group Co., Ltd..



Tianjin-based Masterwork intends to acquire a stake in Heidelberg in an amount of approximately 8.5 percent of share capital by way of a cash capital increase from authorized capital with an exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights.



The implementation of such capital measure is subject to approval by Heidelberger's supervisory board.



The company said the proposed capital increase provides the opportunity for Heidelberg to acquire a further strategic anchor shareholder with a long-term investment horizon as well as to strengthen its equity. Heidelberg will examine whether it can significantly expand its long-standing strategic distribution partnership with Masterwork, China's largest manufacturer of die-cutters and hot-foil embossing machines.



Thereby, Heidelberg aims to further enhance its market position in the growing area of packaging printing.



Subject to approval by the relevant bodies on both sides and the Chinese authorities, the corresponding capital measure is expected to be implemented by the end of the first calendar quarter 2019. The issue price of the new shares is set to be 2.68 euros.



Heidelberg said it intends to use the funds received from the capital increase to accelerate its digital agenda, digitizing products, processes and business models, for example, and for the financing of the general business.



In Germany, Heidelberg shares were trading at 2.08 euros, up 20.39 percent.



