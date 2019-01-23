Assisted Reproductive Technology Market to hit $32.5 Billion by 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Delaware, January 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

U.S. assisted reproductive technology market is projected to grow by 4% during the forecast period. Increasing number of people suffering from infertility problems coupled with high technological adoption in the country will drive U.S. market. Moreover, increasing number of fertility clinics providing ART treatment should positively impact industry growth.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661916/GMI.jpg )



Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market will surpass USD 32.5 billion by 2024; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Rising prevalence of infertility will act as high impact rendering factor for growth of assisted reproductive technology market. According CDC data, nearly 6.1 million (about 10%) women in the U.S., 15-44 years old face difficulty in getting or staying pregnant. Factors such as heredity, late child bearing and changing lifestyles are the major risk factors that lead to infertility should escalate demand for assisted reproductive technologies.

Delayed childbearing is one of the prominent factors leading to growing adoption of ART, especially in European region. Demand for ART has increased significantly in women aged over 40 years in Denmark, France and Norway. Lower cost of ART in developing nations such as China and India will facilitate technology adoption rate. Furthermore, increasing disposable income and changing social factors will positively impact industry expansion during the forecast period.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/506

Rising awareness about assisted reproductive technology will assist in assisted reproductive technology market growth. Understanding and having knowledge about success rate of ART technology will augment technology adoption rate over the coming years. However, high cost of ART procedure will restrain industry growth to certain extent during the analysis period.

Frozen non-donor procedure segment is estimated to reach over 11 billion by 2024. Minimal invasiveness coupled with cost effectiveness in comparison to other procedures will drive frozen non-donor segment growth. Female partner is not required to undergo fertility drug stimulation or egg recovery protocols in this technique resulting in cost effectiveness will drive segment growth over the projection period.

Browse key industry insights spread across 120 pages with 210 market data tables & 08 figures & charts from the report, "Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Size By Procedure (Fresh Donor, Fresh Nondonor, Frozen Donor, Frozen Nondonor, Embryo/Egg Banking), By Technology {In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) {IVF with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), IVF without ICSI}, Artificial Insemination-Intrauterine Insemination (AI-IUI), Frozen Embryo Replacement (FER)}, By End-Use (Hospitals, Fertility Clinics) Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia), Technology Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 - 2024" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/assisted-reproductive-technology-market

In-vitro fertilization technology segment dominated the industry in 2017 and is anticipated to grow by 3.9% during the forecast period owing to high adoption rate of this technology. In-vitro fertilization allows fusion of sperm and egg outside the body. Furthermore, it escalates probability of pregnancy, thereby leading to high success rate will drive segment growth over the coming years.

Fertility clinics end-use segment is estimated to reach over 17.8 billion by 2024. Advancements in assisted reproductive technology coupled with growing demand for infertility treatments will drive fertility clinics segment during the forecast period. Higher accessibility and shorter treatment duration in fertility clinics will positively impact industry growth.

Cost effectiveness along with increasing infertility issues will drive India assisted reproductive technology market during the forecast period to reach over 2.0 billion by 2024. Increasing adoption of in-vitro fertilization coupled with rising number of healthcare facilities such as fertility clinics will drive Indian market during the forecast timeframe.

Few notable players operating in assisted reproductive technology market are Cooper Surgical, Cook Medical, Irvine Scientific and Thermo Fisher Scientific. Industry players are resorting to strategies such as acquisition and new product launch to sustain industry rivalry. Companies are focusing on developing cost-effective products to gain competitive advantage in developing regions such as Asia Pacific.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/506

Browse Related Reports:

Digital Genome Market Size Forecast to 2024

The Digital Genome Market surpassed USD 20 billion in 2015, with expectations to witness around 9.5% CAGR from 2016 to 2024 owing to increase in the number of public and private investments, funds and grants has encouraged the development of new sequencing and analysis techniques.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/digital-genome-market

Biopreservation Market Size Outlook 2018 - 2024

Global Biopreservation Market crossed USD 4 billion in 2017 and is expected to witness around 13.4% CAGR from 2018 to 2024 driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiac, renal diseases, diabetes and obesity.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/biopreservation-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com



Web: https://www.gminsights.com

Blog:http://news-researchers.com/

Connect with us: Facebook | Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter