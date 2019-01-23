

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) on Wednesday signed a strategic collaboration agreement today with Tencent Holdings Ltd. (TCEHY.PK), a provider of Internet value added services in China. The collaboration will primarily focus on increasing public disease awareness and providing more accessible healthcare services via digital platforms in China.



With the agreement, Merck and Tencent will create intelligent digital healthcare services, thereby increasing public knowledge of diseases and improving patients' understanding of disease symptoms and effective treatment options to better manage chronic diseases.



The focus areas will include all treatment areas of Merck's Healthcare business in China such as allergies, infertility, diabetes, thyroid disorders and cardiovascular diseases, as well as oncology such as metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).



In the future, Merck and Tencent will continue to extend the scope of collaboration to other areas such as exploring the use of innovative medical service models based on 'A.I. doctors' to provide more comprehensive disease awareness education and treatment services for mCRC and other diseases.



Leveraging the collaboration with Tencent at the beginning of 2019, Merck is driving digitalization, an integral part of Merck's strategy in China.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX