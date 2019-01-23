Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 14 January to 18 January 2019
|
Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument
|
Total daily volume
|
Weighted average
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|14/01/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|79,9525
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|3,000
|79,9525
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2018/
