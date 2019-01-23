The "Leadership Skills for Pharmaceutical Professionals" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Working in the pharmaceutical and device industries has become increasingly challenging and fast moving. Previously, excellence in technical areas would have guaranteed a successful career.

Now, to develop and even sustain your career you will almost certainly need to build your leadership skills to perform in your existing role or gain promotion. As companies turn more towards team working both in departmental and multifunctional teams to maximise an organisation's performance, employers are looking for people who can genuinely lead their staff, departments, projects and organisations to success.

Leadership skills are an extremely valuable commodity and need to be learned (rarely are they naturally acquired). As a leader you are expected to inspire vision, develop commitment, retain staff and lead your team/department/organisation to achieve outstanding performance, thus advancing your career.

This comprehensive two-day course will introduce you to the core concepts of what makes an excellent leader in the pharmaceutical industry and how to apply the different skills of leading your staff or team to maximise results. You will become competent and familiar in a range of well-recognised leadership techniques, which you will then go on to use on a daily basis when you return to the workplace, enabling you to perform at a higher level.

This course will include pharmaceutical case studies and interactive discussions to share best practice.

Agenda

Programme Day One

Understanding leadership

Developing leadership style including strategic skills

Leading and developing a team, department or organisation

Programme Day Two

Leading successful change in pharma

Enhancing communication

Dealing with conflict, poor performance and problems

Motivating the team

Action planning

