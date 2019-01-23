Delhi-based developer Azure had bid for a 2 GW project on a single site - plus 600 MW of manufacturing capacity - as part of a much-hyped national 10 GW manufacturing-linked tender. The government has decided to reject the bid because it says the quoted price is unreasonable.From pv magazine India. In a final indignity for the Solar Energy Corporation of India's 10 GW, manufacturing-linked mega-tender, the Indian government has decided to reject the sole bid it received - from Azure Power - citing dissatisfaction with the quoted price. The nation's first manufacturing-linked solar tender was ...

