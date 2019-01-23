The "Clinical Overview and Clinical Summary: Creating Effective Marketing Authorisation Application" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Common Technical Document (CTD) Guideline is the obligatory format in the EU and most territories worldwide for registration applications.

This programme will present the regulatory guidelines and requirements, discuss practical approaches to developing the content and preparation of the clinical overview and clinical summaries (module 2) and provide an update on the latest information and potential future developments. Associated documents will also be discussed, such as the risk management plan and summary of product characteristics.

Benefits of attending:

Latest guidance to ensure you meet regulatory expectations

Writing clinical documents for global submissions

Preparing separate integrated summaries of efficacy and safety for FDA

Content of orphan drug applications, OTC switches, line extensions and safety-related labelling updates

Writing a risk management plan that is consistent with the CTD

The place of the clinical overview and summary in lifecycle knowledge from initial IB to PSUR, and how they support the changing SmPC

Agenda

The Common Technical Document Guideline

CTD modules, structure and content

An effective clinical overview

The role of the written summary

Agency validation

Planning content of the clinical overview

Data sources

Presenting efficacy and safety data

Risk management

Expressing benefit/risk

Comparative effectiveness

Avoiding pitfalls

The content of the written summary practical considerations including a workshop

The document writing process Templates Style Timelines Efficiency

The writing team

Engaging and working with external writers

Getting started, and reviewing and interpreting data

Document review: avoiding rework

Achieving quality

Document review and approval

Meeting regulators' expectations

The CTD in a global company: regional and country requirements

Is a separate ISS or ISE necessary for an application to FDA?

Writing for NCEs, orphan drugs, over-the-counter switches, MA renewal, generic products and line extensions

Recent developments and their effect on producing future CTDs

The Risk Management Plan (RMP) and Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS)

Writing an overview and summary to support the SmPC and labelling changes

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/27pwbp/1day_seminar?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005387/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Advertising and Marketing