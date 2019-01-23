The "Clinical Overview and Clinical Summary: Creating Effective Marketing Authorisation Application" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Common Technical Document (CTD) Guideline is the obligatory format in the EU and most territories worldwide for registration applications.
This programme will present the regulatory guidelines and requirements, discuss practical approaches to developing the content and preparation of the clinical overview and clinical summaries (module 2) and provide an update on the latest information and potential future developments. Associated documents will also be discussed, such as the risk management plan and summary of product characteristics.
Benefits of attending:
- Latest guidance to ensure you meet regulatory expectations
- Writing clinical documents for global submissions
- Preparing separate integrated summaries of efficacy and safety for FDA
- Content of orphan drug applications, OTC switches, line extensions and safety-related labelling updates
- Writing a risk management plan that is consistent with the CTD
- The place of the clinical overview and summary in lifecycle knowledge from initial IB to PSUR, and how they support the changing SmPC
Agenda
The Common Technical Document Guideline
- CTD modules, structure and content
- An effective clinical overview
- The role of the written summary
- Agency validation
Planning content of the clinical overview
- Data sources
- Presenting efficacy and safety data
- Risk management
- Expressing benefit/risk
- Comparative effectiveness
- Avoiding pitfalls
The content of the written summary practical considerations including a workshop
- The document writing process
- Templates
- Style
- Timelines
- Efficiency
- The writing team
- Engaging and working with external writers
- Getting started, and reviewing and interpreting data
- Document review: avoiding rework
- Achieving quality
- Document review and approval
Meeting regulators' expectations
- The CTD in a global company: regional and country requirements
- Is a separate ISS or ISE necessary for an application to FDA?
- Writing for NCEs, orphan drugs, over-the-counter switches, MA renewal, generic products and line extensions
- Recent developments and their effect on producing future CTDs
- The Risk Management Plan (RMP) and Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS)
- Writing an overview and summary to support the SmPC and labelling changes
