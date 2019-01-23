

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar climbed against its most major counterparts in the European session on Wednesday.



The loonie edged up to 1.5116 versus the euro and 82.41 against the yen, from its early lows of 1.5179 and 81.85, respectively.



The loonie advanced to 1.3312 against the greenback, off its early more than 2-week low of 1.3359.



The next possible resistance for the loonie is seen around 1.30 against the greenback, 1.49 versus the euro and 84.00 against the yen.



