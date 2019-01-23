

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RPC Inc. (RES) announced a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $13.36 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $57.70 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, RPC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $13.36 million or $0.06 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.8% to $376.75 million from $427.30 million last year.



RPC Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $13.36 Mln. vs. $38.36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.06 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.10 -Revenue (Q4): $376.75 Mln vs. $427.30 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX