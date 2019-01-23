

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $0.78 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $0.16 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $12.39 million from $11.12 million last year.



Sharps Compliance Corp. earnings at a glance:



