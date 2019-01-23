Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Worth $882.9 Million By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 882.9 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., rising at a 16.0% CAGR during the forecast period. Rising number of gene therapy-based discovery programs in the pharma industry is one of the key trends driving the production of gene therapy vectors. Moreover, a robust pipeline of viral vaccines and gene therapies has prompted companies to develop novel and effective technologies for scalable manufacturing of vectors. Current vector manufacturing process is considered highly regulated, elaborate, and expensive.

Key suggestions from the report:

Adenovirus and retrovirus were prominent vector type segments in the market in 2017. These can be produced at high titers and induce a strong humoral and, especially, a strong T cell response, as a result of which these vector type is extensively employed in vaccines

Lentiviral production costs nearly up to 40.0% of the total cost of goods, thus inducing revenue growth in this vector type

Downstream processing accounted for the largest share in 2017, owing to requirement of expensive equipment and skilled personnel for product recovery

In terms of application, vector manufacturing for antisense, RNAi, & molecular therapy production represented the leading revenue share in 2017. This is due to high adoption rate of viruses for oligonucleotide and aptamers development in comparison to other applications

The number of biotech companies that are engaged in employing vector for therapeutic production continue to increase over the period

Recent approval of cancer gene therapy products encourages further efforts in this arena, thus resulting in the cancer segment holding the dominant revenue share

North America led the global market owing to presence of several universities and research institutes that are engaged in genomic research programs

Cobra Biologics, Merck, uniQure N.V., and Novasep are some key participants that are focusing towards capitalizing of untapped avenues in the market.

Moreover, at present, there is a shortage of production sites to meet the demand by the pharmaceutical industry for vector construction services. These factors have created opportunities for companies to capitalize on potential avenues in the market through developing novel solutions.

Key growth strategies adopted by companies to sustain their market presence include continuous expansion of manufacturing sites in high-demand markets such as the U.S. and U.K. Moreover, companies are engaged in strategic mergers & facility acquisitions to meet growing requirements of viral vectors within the pharmaceutical and biotech industries and to broaden their service portfolios.

Grand View Research has segmented the global viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market on the basis of vector type, workflow, application, end-use, disease, and region:

Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Vector Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Adenovirus Retrovirus Plasmid DNA AAV Lentivirus Others

Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Upstream Processing Vector Amplification & Expansion Vector Recovery/Harvesting Downstream Processing Purification Fill-finish

Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Antisense, RNAi, & Molecular Therapy Vaccinology

Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies Research Institutes

Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Cancer Genetic Disorders Infectious Diseases Others

Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific China Japan Latin America Brazil Middle East & Africa South Africa



