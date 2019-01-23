

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark consumer confidence rose for the first time in seven months in January, after a sharp fall in the previous month, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index climbed to 3.9 in January from 2.9 in December. The index had been easing since July last year and still remains below its six-month average of 5.2.



The index measuring households' expectations regarding their financial situation in the coming 12 months improved to 12.2 from 10.9.



However, they turned pessimistic regarding the prospects for the national economy in the coming year. The corresponding reading fell into negative territory for the first time since the end of 2016, down to minus 1.3 from 0.9, the agency said.



In January, consumers' pessimism towards big purchases lessened for a third month running, with the index climbing to -6.5 from -7.4.



