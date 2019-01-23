

CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $3.19 billion, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $2.50 billion, or $0.93 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Procter & Gamble Co. reported adjusted earnings of $3.27 billion or $1.25 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $17.44 billion from $17.40 billion last year.



Procter & Gamble Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $3.27 Bln. vs. $3.17 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.25 vs. $1.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.21 -Revenue (Q2): $17.44 Bln vs. $17.40 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX