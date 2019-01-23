Empty Capsules Market to Witness Exponential Growth During Forecast Period From 2018 to 2022: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global empty capsules market is anticipated to rise at a higher CAGR in the forthcoming period. The subject of empty capsules and their use have gained a wider acceptance and a remarkable increase in the interest of sustained release of drug delivery systems. This acceptance is subject to limited cost of churning out novel drug delivery systems, expiry of patents, discovery of polymeric materials relevant to the drug release, and enhancement in therapeutic efficiency and safety acquired by these systems. Empty capsules are thus a by-product of sustained drug delivery systems that enable a precise control for drug release for longer period that needs frequent dosing, cutting down on side effects, and augmenting patient comfort.

Empty capsules market is driven by factors such as increase in geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases. Rise in demand by nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, and cosmeceutical industries and rise in consumer preference for capsules is expected to contribute to the market growth. Rise in emerging technologies for innovative products also pumps the market. Product segment for empty capsules market includes gelatine and non-gelatine. "Gelatine" segment includes porcine, bone meal, and bovine. "Non-gelatine" segment is bifurcated into HPMC and Pullulan. "Non-gelatine" segment enjoys a higher market share owing to rapid growth.

End-user segment for empty capsules market includes cosmetics, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical. Therapeutic applications segment includes ant anemic, vitamins, antibiotics and anti-inflammatory. Antibiotics segment witnesses a rapid growth in the forecast period due to rise in geriatric population and increase in Geographical segmentation for empty capsules market include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America accounted for a significant market share followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific's market is expected to gain a higher CAGR further due to rise in R&D and geriatric population.

The key players in the empty capsules market include Capsugel, Inc., ACG Associated capsules Pvt. Ltd., JC Biological Technology Co. Ltd, CapsCanada Corporation, Medicaps Ltd., Qualicaps,Inc.(Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation), Patheon Inc.(Banner Pharmacaps, Inc.), Roxlor LLC, and Sunil Healthcare Ltd.(Sunloc Healthcare, Inc.).

Empty Capsules Report by Material, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022 is a professional and in-depth research report on the world's major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, united Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

The report firstly introduced the Empty Capsules basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world's main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The report includes six parts, dealing with:



Basic Information; Asia Empty Capsules Market; North American Empty Capsules Market; European Empty Capsules Market; Market Entry and Investment Feasibility; Report Conclusion.

