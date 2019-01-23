

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices are edging higher on Wednesday, rebounding from recent losses, with traders hoping that additional stimulus from the Chinese government will help revive growth in the world's second largest economy.



After recent data showed China's economy to have grown at a slower pace in the fourth quarter, the China's finance ministry officials reportedly said the government would step up fiscal spending this year to support its economy. The government is set to focus on reduction in taxes and fees for small firm and may also unveil more fiscal stimulus in March, announcing more funds for infrastructure projects.



Global benchmark Brent Crude futures for March were up $0.48, or 0.78%, at $61.98 a barrel.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March are rising $0.40, or 0.75%, at $53.41 a barrel.



On Tuesday, crude oil futures ended down $1.03, or 1.9%, at $53.01 a barrel, amid concerns about likely fall in energy demand due to global economic slowdown.



The lower global growth forecast for 2019 and 2020 by the International Monetary Fund raised concerns about energy demand, despite easing worries about supply glut.



Traders now look ahead to the weekly oil report from the American Petroleum Institute and the official data from the Energy Information Administration for direction.



