

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $2.51 billion, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $14.99 billion, or $3.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Comcast Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.93 billion or $0.64 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.1% to $27.85 billion from $22.08 billion last year.



Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.93 Bln. vs. $2.22 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.64 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q4): $27.85 Bln vs. $22.08 Bln last year.



