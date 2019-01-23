Concordia Maritime - Invitation to Teleconference/audio Transmission

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Concordia Maritime welcomes you to participate in a teleconference/ audio transmission January 30 2019, at 03.00 pm CET.
The session will feature a presentation of the Financial Statement for the full year 2018 (to be published on January 30, 2019 at about 02.00 pm CET) and a Q&A session.
Presiding:
Kim Ullman, CEO
Ola Helgesson, CFO
The teleconference will be available at:
SE: +46851999383
UK +443333009274
US: +16467224902
To access the audio transmission, please click on the link below:
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/concordia-maritime-q4-2018
Questions can be posed verbally via the teleconference, or in writing via the audio transmission.
Participants will subsequently also have the opportunity to review the Financial Statement for the full year 2018 as a recorded version on Concordia Maritime's website, under Investor Relations.
CONTACT:
Kim Ullman
CEO
Concordia Maritime AB
Tel 46 31855003
Mobile 46 704855003
Email kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com
Ola Helgesson
CFO
Concordia Maritime AB
Tel 46 31 855009
Mobile 46 704 855009
Email ola.helgesson@concordiamaritime.com
