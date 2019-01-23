Concordia Maritime - Invitation to Teleconference/audio Transmission

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Concordia Maritime welcomes you to participate in a teleconference/ audio transmission January 30 2019, at 03.00 pm CET.

The session will feature a presentation of the Financial Statement for the full year 2018 (to be published on January 30, 2019 at about 02.00 pm CET) and a Q&A session.

Presiding:

Kim Ullman, CEO

Ola Helgesson, CFO

The teleconference will be available at:

SE: +46851999383

UK +443333009274

US: +16467224902

To access the audio transmission, please click on the link below:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/concordia-maritime-q4-2018

Questions can be posed verbally via the teleconference, or in writing via the audio transmission.

Participants will subsequently also have the opportunity to review the Financial Statement for the full year 2018 as a recorded version on Concordia Maritime's website, under Investor Relations.

CONTACT:

Kim Ullman

CEO

Concordia Maritime AB

Tel 46 31855003

Mobile 46 704855003

Email kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com

Ola Helgesson

CFO

Concordia Maritime AB

Tel 46 31 855009

Mobile 46 704 855009

Email ola.helgesson@concordiamaritime.com

