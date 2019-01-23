The European office of TwinFocus has helped facilitate the insurance sector's first significant M&A transaction of 2019, signed on Friday 18 January. TwinFocus, which oversees the Markerstudy Group's investment portfolio, corporate advisory work and family office of its principal, advised on the company's acquisition of Co-op Insurance and a financing solution which was provided by GSO Capital Partners ("GSO").

Hari Hundle, Managing Partner of TwinFocus, said: "Markerstudy, our founding European client, approached us to work on this corporate finance opportunity. TwinFocus has deep relationships with banks and alternative capital providers, as well as considerable analytical and financial capabilities, to understand the nuances of the insurance sector. This enabled us to ensure a successful and expedient outcome for both parties. We look forward to working with Markerstudy and its executive management team to forge a long-term partnership that will ensure it will become the premier UK insurance company."

Kevin Spencer, CEO of Markerstudy Group, commented: "With the support of TwinFocus and GSO we have secured this deal, becoming the fourth largest motor insurer in the UK. Having worked with many advisers in the past, TwinFocus offered unique and impressive capabilities. Their bespoke model combines comprehensive family office management and corporate financing solutions for global UHNW families and institutional clients. They addressed the complexities of this sector, and worked exhaustively to provide us with an effective outcome. Their ability to select, communicate and work with all of the parties was the distinguishing catalyst that made this deal happen within the very strict time constraints imposed."

Following the transaction, TwinFocus will be advising on approximately £1 billion of the associated assets.

About TwinFocus

TwinFocus is a premier multifamily office boutique for global ultra-high net worth professional investors, entrepreneurs, their families and other professional investors looking to preserve, enhance and transfer wealth across multiple generations. The firm's proprietary total balance sheet approach and direct investing platform incorporate the nuances and complexities of all family members, and integrates all aspects of Tax, Legal, Investment, Philanthropic and Intergenerational Planning in its tireless pursuit of establishing enduring legacies.

TwinFocus also works with institutional clients and companies in finding effective corporate financing and M&A advisory solutions across multiple sectors and industries and across multiple borders.

Headquartered in Boston with an office in Mayfair, London, TwinFocus oversees almost $6 billion of assets and manages diversified investment solutions that include exclusive access to unique direct investments in private equity and real estate.

