Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) today announced that Justin Gilbert has joined the firm as a senior client partner in the Global Technology and Global Marketing Officer practices. He will be based in the London office.

Mr. Gilbert brings to the firm over 20 years' professional experience in executive search and leadership development, advising clients on business-critical, senior-level appointments in global communications. He has worked with a broad range of operators and telecommunication service organizations, addressing immediate talent needs as well as leading succession planning projects.

Mr. Gilbert joins Korn Ferry from a boutique, London-based executive search firm where he was managing partner. Prior to that, he was managing director of a global search and leadership advisory firm in London and the U.S. He began his career in marketing at Honeywell Control Systems.

"We are delighted to welcome Justin to the firm," said Sonamara Jeffreys, co-president of EMEA, Korn Ferry. "He brings experience working with mobile and communications businesses in both B2C and B2B environments to our Global Technology team and we look forward to his undoubtable impact on our clients and firm."

Mr. Gilbert earned a bachelor's degree from Durham University in philosophy and theology.

