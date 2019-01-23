OUTOTEC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE JANUARY 23, 2019 at 3:00 PM

Outotec Oyj: Change in the holding of the company's own shares on January 23, 2019

On January 23, 2019 a total of 1,217 Outotec shares (OTE1V) have been returned to Outotec Oyj. The return is related to the company's long-term share-based incentive plan.

After the return, Outotec holds a total of 1,366,529 own shares.



For further information please contact:

OUTOTEC

Jari Ålgars, CFO

Tel. +358 20 529 211



DISTRIBUTION:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main media

www.outotec.com (http://www.outotec.com/)





This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Outotec Oyj via Globenewswire

