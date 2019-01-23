APRIL International Care Launches MyHealth France Targeting Expatriates Living in France

LONDON, January 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

APRIL International Care, the international private medical insurance (IPMI) division of APRIL Group, has launched MyHealth France, an IPMI policy designed to meet the needs of expatriates living in France in both the pre and post Brexit era.

France is currently home to 1.3 million expatriates of all nationalities, a figure which is expected to rise to 1.5 million within the next two years. UK nationals make up 150,000 of this group and are the largest single foreign nationality resident in the country.

For expatriates who are no longer covered by the health system in their country of origin, the new policy from APRIL International Care can be used to meet top up expenses, which typically are not covered by the basic French social security system. These can include items such as the cost of a private room in hospitals and optical and dental services. The new policy offers a modular structure with five levels of cover to enable residents to pick their own level of protection. No age limit applies and no restrictions apply where pre-existing conditions exist.

Commenting on the new policy launch, APRIL International UK Managing Director, Joe Thomas said, "This new policy will give considerable comfort and reassurance to UK and other nationals living in France, whilst Brexit negotiations continue. Healthcare insurance and healthcare costs in general have emerged as a major concern for all foreign nationals living in France, particularly UK nationals, so this solution should provide a clear way forward."

Importantly for expatriates, the new policy is administered in English and includes a direct settlement network for medical expenses of 156,000 healthcare professionals within France when treatment is required. . Policies are taken out on an individual basis, with premiums set according to age. The amount of medical costs reimbursed depends upon the level of cover taken and is paid after any French social security contribution. MyHealth France also offers policyholders up to 90 days of temporary cover if they travel outside France, for example, to visit their country of origin.

APRIL International Care will be exhibiting on stand P251 at the France Show which takes place at London Olympia from 25 to 27 January 25, where experts will be on hand to discuss healthcare questions in France.

About APRIL

Established in 1988, APRIL is an international insurance group operating in 31 countries. Its goal is to offer a simpler and more accessible experience for policyholders. Its 3800 staff design, distribute, and manage specialized insurance solutions (health, damage, mobility and legal protection), and provide support for APRIL's partners and clients, including private individuals, professionals and companies. Listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B), the group recorded 928.4 million euros in sales in 2017.