

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) said it expects first-quarter 2019 earnings per share from continuing operations under GAAP of $0.25 to $0.27. Abbott forecasts specified items for the first quarter 2019 of $0.35 per share primarily related to intangible amortization, acquisition-related expenses, cost reduction initiatives and other expenses. Excluding specified items, projected adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations would be $0.60 to $0.62 for the first quarter. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead for full-year 2019, the company projects full-year 2019 organic sales growth of 6.5 to 7.5 percent, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange, and earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.80 to $1.90. Abbott forecasts net specified items for the full year 2019 of $1.35 per share. Specified items include intangible amortization expense, acquisition-related expenses, charges associated with cost reduction initiatives and other expenses. Excluding specified items, projected adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations would be $3.15 to $3.25 for the full year 2019. Analysts expect annual earnings of $3.20 per share.



