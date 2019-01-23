Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2019) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today announced that as per its agreement with Wenyi Financial Services Co. Ltd. ("Wenyi"), the process started on January 1, 2019 to transfer all loans that were previously being serviced by Wenyi to its Asia Synergy Credit Solutions ("ASCS") subsidiary was successfully completed on January 18, 2019. As of the transfer completion date, ASCS was servicing a total of 232 loans worth a combined CAD$17.8M.

In addition to the loans transferred from Wenyi and following the recently announced agreement between ASCS and Wuxi Union SME Guarantee Co. Ltd., ASCS will begin servicing loans on behalf of Wuxi Rural Commercial Bank (http://www.wrcb.com.cn/) for an aggregate amount of up to CAD$1B. ASCS receives a service fee amounting to a 6% to 8% annual rate of the amount of the loans it services payable on a monthly basis.

Upcoming CEO Q&A Interview

Given the recent developments surrounding its operations, the Company will conduct and publish a Q&A interview with its CEO to help answer some of the questions that its shareholders may have following its latest announcements. Shareholders are invited to submit their questions to investors@peakpositioning.com by 5:00pm Montreal time on Friday January 25, 2019 with the subject line: January 2019 CEO Q and A. The date of publication of the interview will be communicated in a future news release.

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is an IT portfolio management company whose mission is to assemble, finance and manage a portfolio of promising companies and assets in some of the fastest-growing tech sectors in China, including fintech, e-commerce and cloud-computing. Peak provides a bridge for North American investors who wish to participate in the continued digitization of China's industrial sectors through the latest advancements in technology. For more information: http://www.peakpositioning.com

