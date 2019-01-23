The Future for CBD Infused Products and Beverages is now

PALM BEACH, Florida, January 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The rush to enter the CBD products and beverage market is akin to the local big box store opening at Midnight for Black Friday… Everybody wants to get in now! BEVNET, a CBD market publication, published a story after a west coast expo in 2018, which highlighted this rush to market. In the article an industry executive noted that he: "… no longer goes a day without taking CBD. Since first deciding to explore the space, he has immersed himself in functional beverage brands building around CBD, sampling hundreds of products over the course of the past year." During that time, (he) became a true believer in CBD's physical and mental benefits. "The amount of people involved in CBD is higher than anything we've ever seen… Eighteen months ago I don't think we had even one call from a CBD company. In the last ninety days, I think we spoke to 20 different companies that do different things." Active cannabis companies in the markets this week include Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTC:ETST) , Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY), New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV), The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) (TSX-V: WTER), The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTC:TGODF) (TSX:TGOD).



An owner of a beverage incubator, told BevNET that at least 20 different entities have approached him with concepts. But while he recognizes the popularity of CBD, the laws and science are not yet in a place where he could feel comfortable working with a brand built around the ingredient. The article concluded with the following: from an industry insider: "I think the mentality that will be successful in the CBD and cannabis product and beverage industry in general will be those who are skilled at guerilla marketing getting into the consumer's mind to make them a pro consumer, so that they really understand what the issues are and who they should be buying their products from… For example, which product claims really have substance, which claims really have clinical support."



Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCQB:ETST) BREAKING NEWS: Earth Science Tech, an innovative biotech company focused on the cannabidiol (CBD), nutraceutical and pharmaceutical fields, medical devices, and research and development, today announces its partnership with Iq2 Labs to formulate a CBD Mental Clarity and Focus shot, compared to leading energy shot brands, High Grade Full Spectrum Iq2 Cannabinoids.

The Company has partnered with Iq2 Labs due to their effective high quality medically supported ingredients used in their IQ2 products sold in vegetable capsules. IQ2 alone works great and fast as well as the Company's High Grade Full Spectrum Cannabinoids, combining both would synergistically enhance one another and in a liquid shot form would increase the metabolic effect, therefor having the benefits felt rapidly. Based from our High Grade Full Spectrum Iq2 Cannabinoids trials, consumers may experience; mental clarity, calmness, stress relief, clean energy, improved memory retention, improved blood and oxygen circulation, and an uplifting sensation.

High Grade Full Spectrum Iq2 Cannabinoids is currently going through the package designing process and once finalized, the ready made formula will be bottled, launched, and plugged into ETST's growing sales channels.

Nickolas S. Tabraue, chairman of ETST, adds, "This partnership offers us to tap into the emerging CBD beverage industry with a current effective formula while our science team continues to develop a CBD beverage utilizing our University of Central Oklahoma provisional patent, announced last year October. High Grade Full Spectrum Iq2 Cannabinoids will a great add-on to our line offering individuals an immediate clean mental boost." Read this and more news for ETST athttps://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-etst



The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) (TSX-V: WTER) this week announced that it will visit the NASDAQ MarketSite in Times Square on Today January 23, 2019, in celebration of its recent uplisting. To commemorate the occasion, Richard A. Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company Inc., will ring the opening bell.

Richard Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company, will be joined by Aaron Keay, Chairman of the Board, and other members of the executive team in ringing the bell.

"We are thrilled to ring the opening bell at NASDAQ and believe this marks a strong start to the new calendar year. We are very proud of the success we have had with our flagship brand, Alkaline88. The popularity of Alkaline88 has enabled us to rapidly expand our retail presence, with products now available in over 50,000 stores across the U.S. Celebrating these milestones by ringing the opening bell at NASDAQ is an exciting moment for our Company and commemorates the tremendous progress we have achieved in driving the business forward as we continue to execute our strategy. With our shares now trading on the NASDAQ, we are confident that a greater number of shareholders can participate in this ongoing growth," said Richard A. Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) last week announced the signing of an agreement to develop and distribute Marley branded cannabis-infused beverages. The first product to rollout in the Marley+CBD portfolio will be Marley+CBDMellow Mood, relaxation drinks in 15.5 oz cans with 25 mg of pharmaceutical grade CBD per serving. Initial market rollout to customers will be in Colorado, Oregon, Washington, and Michigan where cannabis is legal for responsible adult consumption. This rollout gives New Age a significant first-mover advantage in the CBD space with a globally-recognized brand platform, and positions the venture well for further expansion as regulations permit.

Since beginning conversations with retailers and distributors in October 2018, New Age has received commitments and confirmation from major national accounts and distributors encompassing more than 125,000 outlets, including two of the largest U.S. retailers in the convenience and grocery channels. New Age expects to expand distribution of the Marley+CBD brand to additional markets as the regulatory landscape allows.

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) announced recently that it has entered into a definitive agreement ("the Agreement") pursuant to which Tilray, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Natura Naturals Holdings Inc. ("Natura"), the parent company of a licensed cultivator of cannabis.

As a result of the acquisition, if completed, Tilray will obtain Natura's 662,000 square-foot greenhouse cultivation facility, of which 155,000 square-feet are currently licensed, and all subsequent cannabis output from this facility. Natura, through a wholly-owned subsidiary located in Leamington, Ontario, is a licensed cultivator under the Cannabis Act specializing in the greenhouse cultivation of cannabis.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX:TGODF) (TSX:TGOD.TO) recently announced the appointment of Dr. Rav Kumar, PhD as the Company's Chief Science Officer. Dr. Kumar will lead The Green Organic Dutchman's Science & Innovation Division and oversee all aspects of science-related initiatives including TGOD's science portfolio encompassing advanced and innovative global product lines for patients and consumers. Dr. Kumar will help drive innovation from concept to commercialization at the Company.

With over 25+ years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Kumar is a seasoned senior executive with international experience in Europe, Asia and North America. His career has focussed on discovery, formulation development, clinical, regulatory, manufacturing, quality & compliance and business development. Additionally, he has created several multimillion-dollar industry-academic partnerships and received the 2014 Award for Leadership in Canadian Pharmaceutical Sciences.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Dr. Kumar to TGOD. He is a proven and seasoned senior executive with extensive international pharmaceutical experience in developing innovative and novel products with some of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies," stated Brian Athaide, CEO and Director of TGOD. "We believe Dr. Kumar, combined with our recent additions of Dr. MacCallum and Jacques Dessureault, establishes a strong foundation for our science and medical team and will provide leadership in global organic cannabis to drive premium innovative solutions for both patients and consumers," continued Athaide.

