Subscribe Technologies Inc: Subscribe Technologies Referral Marketing Program for WebinarIgnition Increasing Sales

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2019 / Subscribe Technologies Inc. (CSE: SAAS, OTCQB: SRBBF, Frankfurt: 6GQ) ("Subscribe" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the Company has seen an increase in WebinarIgnition sales from its affiliate referral marketing program initiatives.

Affiliate referral marketing is a popular online marketing strategy whereby social influencers, bloggers, and other online entities earn commissions for referring buyers to a product offered online, which is tracked via a referral link from the referring partner's source (link, advertisement, social post, website etc) to the targeted product website.

The WebinarIgnition affiliate program is hosted and managed by the Company on PayKickStart, a popular and emerging affiliate management software platform and payment system. After completing the migration of the WebinarIgnition platform acquisition late December 2018, the Company has grossed USD $3,631 in Webinar software sales to date.

Prospective referral partners and online affiliate marketers wishing to join the Company's Webinar Ignition affiliate program are invited to join at https://paykstrt.com/request/5896, where the Company is currently paying 30% commissions for successful sales of the Company's Webinar Ignition products.

Since soft launching the WebinarIgnition referral program earlier this month, the Company is already witnessing an increase in referral traffic and sales generated from the program, which are tracked daily in the Company's affiliate referral program management dashboard.

The affiliate referral marketing program is but one initiative the Company intends to continuously utilize to help increase WebinarIgnition sales as well as additional new marketing and app products the Company intends to launch in the coming weeks and months.

WebinarIgnition is a plugin for WordPress enabling users to easily setup and charge viewers for watching videos and webinar presentations. WordPress is the top Content Management System ("CMS") in the world with 60% of the CMS market, powering an estimated 27% of websites on the internet, and 30% of the top 10 million websites around the world with over 75 installs globally to date.

According to the Content Marketing Institute, 58% of marketers use webinars for promotion and about 32% of them think webinar marketing will be critical to their success this year. Webinar marketing is a technique using an online seminar to connect with a wider audience and promote your business. The term "webinar" comes from the words "web seminar". Typical webinar offerings include live interviews, seminars, conferences, demonstrations, counseling and therapy among many other uses by users providing premium video content.

WebinarIgnition has been purchased by over 5000 customers before its recent acquisition by the Company. Management's goal is to continue this trend by increasing product awareness through strategic partnerships, a competitive price point, enhanced features, customization and ease of use.

President and CEO Mr. Paul Dickson states, "Webinar technologies have grown at a staggering pace over the past five years and have played an integral role in delivering video content to the business world. It's our intention to continue positioning the Company to generate revenue with our line-up of verifiably compelling services by utilizing the latest in effective marketing techniques and technologies."

About Software as a Service (SaaS)

Software as a Service is a fast emerging, cloud based, online business model allowing companies to offer their unique software services and scale their customer base exponentially, worldwide, from any location.

About WebinarIgnition

WebinarIgnition is the most flexible platform for creating professional live & automated webinar funnels.

WebinarIgnition Features Customizable Registration, Confirmation, Live & Replay Pages, Live Video Feed Integration (Including Google Hangouts), Email & Text Message Reminders, Q&A / Chat Integration, Sales and Conversion Tracking and No Monthly Fee. The platform also integrates with all major email platforms including MailChimp, GetResponse, Aweber, iContact, and SendReach.

Visit: www.webinarignition.com

About Gingerly

Gingerly is a cloud-based business management suite and dashboard offering a growing portfolio of a-la-carte business management applications for solopreneurs, small, and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).



Start powering up your business for free at www.gingerly.com.

About Subscribe Technologies Inc.

Subscribe Technologies (CSE: SAAS, OTCQB: SRBBF, Frankfurt: 6GQ) develops, partners with, acquires, and invests in cloud based software as a service (SaaS) solutions for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

To learn more about Subscribe Technologies, please visit www.subscribetech.com.

