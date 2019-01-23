sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 23.01.2019

WKN: A2DH0T ISIN: US89686D1054 Ticker-Symbol: TVAG 
23.01.2019 | 14:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

trivago N.V.'s Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Scheduled for February 6, 2019

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY - January 23, 2019 - trivago N.V.. A replay of the call is expected to be available for at least three months.

About trivago N.V.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) is a global hotel search platform. We are focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare hotels, while enabling hotel advertisers to grow their businesses by providing access to a broad audience of travelers via our websites and apps. Our platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their hotel search and providing access to a deep supply of hotel information and prices.

Contacts

Investor Relations Communications

ir@trivago.comcorporate.communication@trivago.com


