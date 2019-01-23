Internet of Things (IoT) Just Keeps Growing While Vastly Improving

PALM BEACH, Florida, January 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

If the Internet of Things keeps growing at its present pace… we will "Need a bigger boat!" A recent review of the IoT by ZDNET, titled: "What is the IoT? Everything you need to know about the Internet of Things right now" made the following amazing statement: " Big and getting bigger -- there are already more connected things than people in the world . The term "IoT" has been with us since 1999 when Kevin Ashton coined the phrase, but "it took another decade for the technology to catch up with the vision. "The IoT integrates the interconnectedness of human culture -- our 'things' -- with the interconnectedness of our digital information system -- 'the internet." Ashton told ZDNET. They ZDNET article went on to say that: "… around 8.4 billion IoT devices were in use in 2017, up 31 percent from 2016, and this will likely reach 20.4 billion by 2020. Total spending on IoT endpoints and services will reach almost $2tn in 2017, with two-thirds Active Tech Companies from around the markets with current developments this week include: Trackloop Analytics Corp. (CSE:TOOL) (OTC:TLOOF), Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTC: GOPH), Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Another analyst puts worldwide spending on IoT at $772.5bn in 2018 -- up nearly 15 percent on the $674bn that will be spent in 2017. IDC predicts that total spending will hit $1tn in 2020 and $1.1tn in 2021. According to this 2nd analyst, hardware will be the largest technology category in 2018 with $239bn going on modules and sensors, with some spending on infrastructure and security. Services will be the second largest technology category, followed by software and connectivity." ZDNET sums up the direction of IoT devices, saying that: "The IoT promises to make our environment -- our homes and offices and vehicles -- smarter, more measurable, and chattier. Smart speakers make it easier to play music, set timers, or get information. Home security systems make it easier to monitor what's going on inside and outside, or to see and talk to visitors… and smart lightbulbs can make it look like we're home even when we're out.

Trackloop Analytics Corp. (CSE:TOOL) (OTCPK:TLOOF) (FRANKFURT:B2IP) BREAKING NEWS: Trackloop Analytics is pleased to announce that it has become a verified, California METRC software vendor, with its fully functional API integrated with the State mandated compliance platform. Trackloop is the first company with a cold chain tracking solution to be approved by METRC. The Company's platform enables the instant and automated recording of all transactions, quality control, deliveries and movement of products. In addition, Trackloop's solution offers native scheduling and API integration with other scheduling platforms, alongside its flagship cold chain module. No other METRC approved vendor in California has these capabilities in a single, integrated solution.

METRC is the State of California's "track-and-trace" system used to track commercial cannabis activity and movement across the distribution chain ("seed-to-sale"). Reporting to METRC is major requirement of licensed producers and distributors in the State and is mandated by the California Department of Food & Agriculture, alongside the California Bureau of Cannabis Control and the Manufactured Cannabis Safety Branch. METRC compliance and reporting is required by every stakeholder along the supply chain including cultivators, manufacturers, retailers, distributors, testing laboratories and microbusinesses.

Trackloop is looking beyond Cannabis industry, expanding its existing business in the food and perishables industry. The Company is currently looking at building its sales channels in California and working with other end-user vendors in the vehicle retrofitting space. At the same time, Trackloop is in the process of METRC approval in multiple other jurisdictions in the US.

"We look forward to expanding our footprint in California, delivering innovative and integrated solutions to a highly regulated market. California is a leader in logistics regulation, and we are excited to be working in a progressive jurisdiction paving the way for the rest of the world", said Trackloop CTO Zayn KalyanRead this and more news for Trackloop Analytics at:http://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-tool

In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH), a company using AI and Blockchain Technology to Revolutionize "IoT" Internet of Things Communications, recently announced that it is kicking off an eight-city roadshow in Europe with Swiss Growth Forums starting on January 21st in Davos, Switzerland concurrent with the Davos World Economic Forum.

Gopher Chief Executive Officer, Doug Davis, and Jon Najarian of CNBC, will be presenting the Company in Davos at an exclusive invitation-only event sponsored by Swiss Growth Forums and Crowdlitoken Zurich. The roadshow will then continue through January 30th, with management meeting potential investors in Geneva, London, Lugano, Milan, Monaco, Paris, and Luxembourg.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) recently announced that Zeppelin GmbH, is using Splunk Enterprise to reduce the risk of factory shutdowns and predict machinery and equipment maintenance.

Zeppelin provides solutions in the following areas: construction machinery, mining machinery, agricultural machinery, rental machinery, construction logistics, construction site management, drive, propulsion, traction and energy, engineering, and plant engineering. It also develops new digital business models for the construction sector. The Zeppelin Group has 190 sites in 35 countries and generated a sales volume of 2.75 billion euros in the 2017 financial year; more than 8,000 employees (including trainees) contributed to this success.

Zeppelin uses the Splunk platform to analyze the performance of every single spark plug in its combined heat and power (CHP) plants. Algorithms built with Splunk Machine Learning Toolkit identify possible machinery faults ahead of time and provide a warning to avoid a potential shutdown. Zeppelin is also using Splunk Enterprise to ensure it has a centralized overview of all the machine data from its 25,000 Caterpillar machines loaned out to customers, providing better visibility back to the business on areas like usage levels.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) and BNP Paribas recently announced they are extending their partnership for eight years. This partnership further extends the two companies' creation of the IT services company BNP Paribas Partners for Innovation (BP2I) - a joint venture held equally by BNP Paribas and IBM since 2003. This agreement will enable BNP Paribas to continue to deploy its cloud approach with service from IBM.

BNP Paribas, which developed its first private cloud in 2013, will now integrate the IBM Cloud hosted in data centers dedicated to the bank. BNP Paribas will also strengthen its hybrid cloud "as a service" capabilities, using IBM solutions offered via its public cloud to support the development of new services, including test and applications environments.

In line with its Cloud strategy and in order to ensure the security of its customers' data,

BNP Paribas will not use the public cloud for either customer data or production environments with sensitive information.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) this month released a report from the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants and Oracle which shows that 90 percent of finance teams do not have the skills to support digital transformation.

Finance teams lack the digital skillset to embrace the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, causing a negative impact on revenue growth, according to the study. The study of more than 700 global finance leaders found that despite a clear correlation between the deployments of AI and revenue growth, 89 percent of organizations have not deployed AI in the finance function and only 10 percent of finance teams believe they have the skills to support the organization's digital ambitions.

The report, titled "Agile Finance Unleashed: The Key Traits of Digital Finance Leaders" highlights that 46 percent of tech-savvy finance leaders report positive revenue growth, compared with only 29 percent of tech-challenged leaders.

