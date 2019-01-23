Completed a Further Three Installations for SSE in the UK

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2019) - Smartcool Systems Inc. (TSXV: SSC) (OTC Pink: SSCFF) (FSE: R3W) are pleased to announce that Smartcool have successfully completed a further three installations for SSE in the UK and are expecting similar results and energy savings to previously installed energy solutions already installed.

SSE is one of the largest suppliers of electricity and natural gas in the UK, as well as offering a full M&E and renewable solutions service to its customer base, they are committed to helping their customers reduce energy by demonstrating through innovation, behavioral change and renewable solutions, that they stand by everything they say and do. SSE currently have an estimated domestic customer base of 8.5 million along with a significant amount in the commercial and industrial sector. SSE are committed to improving the efficiency of their operations with Smartcool technology, helping to ensure SSE continues to be the most trusted and valued energy supplier in the UK.

SSE have implemented and installed Smartcool's technology as part of its pledge to drive down energy consumption and achieve significant energy reduction. Previous results for their southern based Data Centre showed a significant reduction of 72,993 kWh, a reduction of 31,678 Kg Carbon dioxide gas (Greenhouse gas), a reduction of 656Kg Sulphur Dioxide (main component of acid rain) and a reduction of 124Kg of Nitrogen Oxide (contributor to acid rain and smog). All data supporting these reductions came from independent loggers installed at site and reviewed by SSE.

Nick Weedon, National Sales Agent for Smartcool, states, "Smartcool have embraced the SSE core values, which are, "To provide the energy people need in a reliable and sustainable way." We have been working in partnership with SSE for some time to drive down energy costs within their own estate, while further sites have been evaluated in readiness for installations of our Energy savings solution. SSE have committed resources and capital to benefit from similar savings seen at their Hampshire Data Centre. We are also working towards a program that will ensure the Smartcool solution is available to SSE customers as part of its continued commitment to help drive down energy consumption in UK."

About SSE

SSE is part of the SSE Group, one of the UK's largest and fastest growing energy companies. We're a FTSE 100 company and we manage the largest energy distribution network in the UK.

We have over 20,000 team members at more than 150 locations throughout the UK. Our diverse range of operations provides opportunities for people with a variety of skills and those looking for an exciting career change.

About Smartcool

Smartcool Systems Inc. provides cutting edge energy efficient and energy cost reduction solutions for businesses around the world. The ECO3, ESM and ECOHome are Smartcool's unique retrofit technologies that reduce the energy consumption of compressors in air conditioning, refrigeration and heat pump systems by up to 40%.

Total Energy Concepts (TEC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Smartcool, is a national leader in Power Protection, Energy Management, Power Quality, Facility Grounding, and Lighting Solutions that help companies improve their bottom line by reducing expenses that drastically cut into company profits. TEC focuses on a holistic approach to energy efficiency with proprietary technologies for power factor correction and third party technologies including LED, voltage conditioning and intelligent motor controls.

For more information please visit www.smartcool.net and www.totalenergyconcepts.com

For further information

WEB www.smartcool.net and www.smartcooleco3.comEMAILinfo@smartcool.net

Investor inquiries

Mike Kordysz

Vice President, Investor Relations

TEL +1 604 904 8632EMAIL mike.kordysz@smartcool.net

Legal Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements are projections of financial performance or future events. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "estimate" and words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and they are subject to risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include those concerning the company's belief in the growth opportunities in the UK. These statements are subject to risks that may cause the actual results to be materially different in future periods from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Risks that may prevent or delay the forward looking statements from coming to fruition as anticipated include the availability of working capital, risks inherent in product development, as well as market factors that may increase costs or time to market. It is our policy not to update forward looking statements except to the extent required under applicable securities laws. Further information on the Company is available at www.sedar.com or at the Company's website, www.smartcool.net.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.