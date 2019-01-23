Cofense Announces New Cofense Triage Operator Certification

Incident Responders Gain Deeper Knowledge of Product Capabilities and Functionality to Analyze and Respond to Active Phishing Emails Faster

LEESBURG, Virginia, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Cofense, the leading provider of human-driven phishing defense solutions world-wide, announced their Cofense Triage Operator Certification. Cofense Triage is the first phishing-specific orchestration, automation and response platform that helps stop active phishing attacks in progress. The Cofense Triage Operator Certification teaches incident responders best practices to make them more efficient and assures that organizations maximize the investments that they have made in Cofense Triage. This training is interactive, self-paced, and typically completed in just two hours.

Today, more than 92% of malware is delivered via emails1, resulting in organizations depending more and more on their vigilant employees reporting suspicious emails as a last line of cyber defense. However, it is difficult for security teams to manually analyze, find and address active threats among the thousands of potentially malicious emails reported by end-users each day. The Cofense Triage Operator Certification will train users to analyze and respond to phishing emails faster utilizing in-depth, interactive product training. Throughout the different modules, users will be tested on their knowledge and will learn the inner workings of Cofense Triage, making their response to phishing attacks more efficient, faster and accurate. Upon completion of the program operators will transform into super users of Cofense Triage.

"The more time SOC and IR teams spend manually scrubbing abuse inboxes, the less time they have to focus on stopping attacks in progress," says Aaron Higbee, Co-founder and CTO of Cofense. "By training Cofense Triage operators through our certification program, incident responders can fully maximize Cofense Triage's phishing response capabilities, making their efforts to stop active attacks faster and more streamlined. We're excited to offer our Cofense Triage Operator Certification to provide operators the additional training and skills needed to better leverage our solutions and stop attacks in play."

The certification utilizes interactive educational content including videos, case studies, and product overviews to train operators on how to use Cofense Triage to handle phishing scenarios and maximize their phishing response. The three modules of the Cofense Triage Operator Certification include:

Module 1: Eliminating the Noise- Non-malicious reports of internal or third-party emails generate a large amount of unnecessary noise. This module will help operators understand how to use playbooks to leverage automation, so they can streamline their workflow, reallocate time and resources, and reduce repetitive tasks to focus on real threats. This module will also show find out how to leverage it to separate the noise from the threats.

Module 2: Finding the Threat - Malicious emails are a constant threat for organizations. This module helps users learn how to analyze and respond to malicious reports for faster mitigation. After completing this module, learners will understand concepts like cluster risk scores, integrations, rule creation, and more.

Module 3: Assessment - The assessment module is an interactive test that covers the concepts learned in the malicious and non-malicious modules. Upon completion, learners that receive a score of 80 percent or higher are certified and will be awarded badges to acknowledge their accomplishment, as well as a Cofense Certified certificate. Learners will also receive instructions to add the certification to their LinkedIn profile. Learners who complete the course may earn Continuing Professional Education credits (CPEs) for their existing certifications by self-reporting to third-party organizations such as (ISC)² for review at the time they complete the course.

The Cofense Triage Operator Certification will be generally available to all Cofense Triage users in January of 2019.

For more information about becoming an expert in Cofense Triage and getting the most value out of your Cofense investment to fight today's most active threats, please visit https://cofense.com/triage-certification/.

About Cofense

Cofense, formerly PhishMe, is the leading provider of human-driven phishing defense solutions world-wide. Cofense delivers a collaborative approach to cybersecurity by enabling organization-wide engagement to active email threats. Our collective defense suite combines timely attack intelligence sourced from employees with best-in-class incident response technologies to stop attacks faster and stay ahead of breaches.?Cofense customers include Global 1000 organizations in defense, energy, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing sectors that understand how changing user behavior will improve security, aid incident response and reduce the risk of compromise. To learn more, visit https://cofense.com/.

