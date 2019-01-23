Duck Creek Technologies Announces Duck Creek for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace

Boston, Jan. 23, 2019on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering businesses to connect with their customers, partners and employees in entirely new ways. This integration offers insurers worldwide the ability to better service their customers and streamline their internal workflows, through a configuration-driven solution that allows Duck Creek core insurance processes and pre-built content to be delivered natively into a Salesforce user interface, enabling carriers to take advantage of increased business agility, end-to-end automation, and improved customer and employee experiences.



Built on the Salesforce Platform, Duck Creek for Salesforce is currently available on AppExchange at: https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FeF3EUAV



Duck Creek For Salesforce

Duck Creek for Salesforce allows carriers to leverage Salesforce Financial Services Cloud while also taking advantage of Duck Creek's P&C insurance software suite , pre-built content , and insurance vendor ecosystem . Unlike other solutions that can be hard-wired, brittle, and static, the Duck Creek for Salesforce application renders Duck Creek core processing services in a Salesforce Lightning interface to provide consistent user experiences, intuitive insurance workflows, and 360-degree?views of customer data. Configurations insurers make in core applications of the Duck Creek Platform are dynamically updated across their organization's Duck Creek solutions, and resulting changes are automatically rendered in Financial Services Cloud in real time.



"This solution delivers a comprehensive and dynamic experience for insurance professionals," said Andy Dey, chief product and technology officer at Duck Creek Technologies. "Duck Creek is committed to shaping the future of insurance with software-as-a-service, and we are proud to deliver this solution on Salesforce AppExchange."



"CRM systems are emerging in importance in the insurance industry - both as a tool for captive agents, and also as a front end for call center representatives," said Karlyn Carnahan, head of Celent's property casualty practice for the Americas. "But CRMs are most useful when integrated with underlying core systems, permitting access to policy information, billing information, and claims information. And real-time integration delivers the most effective experience. This new solution on Salesforce AppExchange allows Duck Creek customers to easily utilize the broad capabilities of Salesforce as a tool to drive enhanced customer and agent experiences."



"As insurers strive to differentiate their policyholder and agent experiences, automation in the mid- and back-office will remain essential," said Jeff To, Global Head of Insurance, Salesforce. "We are excited to see Duck Creek innovate using the Salesforce Platform to deliver speed, simplicity and industry strength to their customers."



About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 solutions, 6 million customer installs and 80,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.



Additional Resources

Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/salesforce (http://www.facebook.com/salesforce)

(http://www.facebook.com/salesforce) Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce (https://twitter.com/salesforce) (https://twitter.com/salesforce)

(https://twitter.com/salesforce) (https://twitter.com/salesforce) Become a fan of Duck Creek: https://www.facebook.com/duckcreektech (https://www.facebook.com/duckcreektech)

(https://www.facebook.com/duckcreektech) Follow Duck Creek on Twitter: @DuckCreekTech

Salesforce, AppExchange, Financial Services Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.



About Duck Creek Technologies:

Duck Creek Technologies paves a genuine path to the future for P&C insurance companies. Decades of insurance experience underpin advanced technologies specifically designed to accommodate change - allowing carriers to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek solutions are available standalone or as a full suite. All are available via Duck Creek OnDemand , the provider's SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.



Media Contact:

Scott Fitzgerald

Duck Creek Technologies

+1-857-327-8255

scott.a.fitzgerald@duckcreek.com

Attachment