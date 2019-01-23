Davos News: Cadenza Innovation Founder Among Industry Experts to Speak on Global Battery Alliance Panel

DAVOS-KLOSTERS, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2019today announced that Founder and CEO Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud will participate in the Global Battery Alliance'supcoming press conference - "Cleaning up the Battery Boom" - at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meetingin Davos on Thursday, January 24.

The battery market is primed for exponential growth. By 2050, batteries will power an electric vehicle (EV) market worth $2 trillion, and during the coming two decades, global cumulative energy storage deployments are forecast to grow more than thirty-fold. Importantly, the expansion of battery storage into the world's energy and transport systems could be a game-changer in the fight against climate change.

The Global Battery Alliance press conference will explore how, without intervention, this potential is undermined by social and environmental impacts as well as unexploited innovation potential along the global battery value chain.

Complete session details include:

Who: (In order of speaking appearance) Fatih Birol (https://www.weforum.org/people/fatih-birol), Executive Director, International Energy Agency, Paris Alicia Bárcena Ibarra (https://www.weforum.org/agenda/authors/alicia-barcena-ibarra/), Executive Secretary, United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), Santiago Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud (https://www.weforum.org/agenda/authors/christina-lampe-onnerud/), Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cadenza Innovation, USA Charlotte Pera (https://www.climateworks.org/people/charlotte-pera-2/), President, ClimateWorks Foundation, USA (Tentative) Martin Brudermüller (https://www.basf.com/global/en/who-we-are/organization/management/board-of-executive-directors/dr-martin-brudermueller.html), Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors and Chief Technology Officer, BASF, Germany; International Business Council

(In order of speaking appearance) What: Press Conference: Cleaning up the Battery Boom

Press Conference: Cleaning up the Battery Boom When: Thursday, January 24, 2019, 17:45 - 18:15 CET

Thursday, January 24, 2019, 17:45 - 18:15 CET Where: World Economic Forum Davos Media Village, Press Conference Room

World Economic Forum Davos Media Village, Press Conference Room Follow: Press Conference Live Stream (https://www.weforum.org/events/world-economic-forum-annual-meeting)

Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud is renowned for her pioneering work in developing and commercializing lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries for portable electronics, EVs and utilities. She founded Cadenza Innovation in 2012 to bring higher energy density, lower cost, safer and environmentally sustainable batteries to the EV, grid storage and industrial markets. The firm's patented 'supercell' platform is available for license to global manufacturers.

A member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud's work has earned her numerous awards. These include recognition as a two-time Technology Pioneerby the World Economic Forum, an organization for which she serves as the co-chair of its Global Future Council on Energy and advises on energy and innovation, renewable transport and finance. Honored as an Ernst & Young (EY) Entrepreneur of the Year for the New England region, she is active in EY's Entrepreneurial Winning Women annual competition program and executive education program. Featured among Inc.'s inaugural list of Top 100 Female Founders, she is also a member of MIT's Visiting Committee.

About Cadenza Innovation, Inc.

Founded in 2012 by lithium-ion battery experts with more than 125 patents, Cadenza Innovation is capitalizing on its intellectual property, field-proven operational and mass production expertise and partner network to establish itself as a leader in low cost, safe and energy dense storage solutions. Licensing its technology for immediate access, company executives have held key roles at lithium-ion battery cell, pack and system provider Boston-Power, investment firm Bridgewater Associates, consulting firm Arthur D. Little and other globally respected organizations. Cadenza Innovation is backed by more than $10 million in Series A investment led by Golden Seeds and has earned funding from the U.S. Department of Energy and the states of New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Headquartered in Wilton, Connecticut, the company has advanced technology development labs at 1 Duracell Drive in Bethel, CT. For more information, visit www.cadenzainnovation.com.

