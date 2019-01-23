On Tuesday, January 15th, 2019, «inwi» inaugurated its new Datacenter in Rabat Technopolis. A cutting-edge infrastructure, built in accordance with the most advanced international standards, confirming inwi's leadership in Cloud and digital transformation.

As a global telecommunications operator, inwi has contributed, since its creation, to the democratization of technology access through innovative services and solutions, tailored to every individual needs, throughout the Moroccan territory.

«This Datacenter materializes inwi's commitment to the digital transformation of our economy. It reinforces inwi Datacenter infrastructure to offer Moroccan companies hosting and development services in accordance with the international standards in terms of connectivity, efficiency and security», explained Mrs. Nadia Fassi-Fehri, Chief Executive Officer of «inwi».

This new Datacenter offers an area of 1000 m² extensible to an additional 1000 m², bringing the total area of inwi's Datacenters to 4000 m² across the country. This is the largest dedicated area to Datacenters in Morocco.

Designed and certified in accordance with the TIER III standard, the worldwide reference in terms of availability, this site offers a redundancy of all the strategic operating installations (electrical chains, air conditioning systems, network connectivity, etc.).

The connectivity of this strategic facility is provided by redundant fiber-optic networks, allowing all customers to safely access, 24/7, the various data hosted on-site.

Therefore, this new Datacenter enables inwi to offer on demand public Cloud and physical hosting services, assisting companies in their digitalisation process on a daily basis.

It is also the perfect illustration of the continuous investment efforts made by «inwi» to provide Morocco with cutting-edge technological infrastructures, and help building a Sovereign Cloud where 100% of data is hosted in the country, on an identified and fully secure site.

«This is a crucial point. Moroccan companies, small or large, need to rely on infrastructures and solutions that ensure the best data security. Building a Sovereign Cloud allows our country to improve the competitiveness and attractiveness of its economy» concluded Mrs. Nadia Fassi-Fehri

