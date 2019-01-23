Contrast Injector Systems Market to Reach a Market Size of $1.03 Billion by 2024 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, January 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new report Global Contrast Injector Systems Market, published by KBV research, The Global Contrast Injector Systems Market is expected to attain a market size of $1.03 billion by 2024, growing at a market growth of 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period. The rise in geriatric population, coupled with rapid rise in chronic diseases as well as the interest in early and minimal-invasive diagnosis are the key factors that drive the growth of the contrast injector systems market. However, the costly contrast injector systems and the risks connected with the use of contrast media in the injector system are estimated to impede the market growth.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/519478/KBV_Research_Logo.jpg )

The North America market would dominate the Global Radiology Market by Region by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.3 % during the forecast period. In North America, U.S. was leading country with highest possible progress rate as a result of rising awareness of precautionary care and increasing incidence of chronic disease. Canada is anticipated to show recognizable expansion with budding technologies in contrast injector market during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.3% during (2018 - 2024).

Access Full Report: https://www.kbvresearch.com/contrast-injector-systems-market/

The Consumables market dominated the Global Contrast Injector Systems Market by Product in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.5 % during the forecast period. The Injector Systems market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.2% during (2018 - 2024).

The Hospitals market dominated the Global Contrast Injector Systems Market by End User in 2017. The Diagnostics Centers market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.1% during (2018 - 2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Bayer Ag, Angiodynamics Inc., GE Healthcare (A Healthcare Division of GE Company), Medtron AG, Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd., Sino Medical- Device Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical Co., Ltd., Ulrich GmbH & Co. Kg, Vivid Imaging and Guerbet Group.

GlobalContrast Injector Systems MarketSegmentation

By Application

Radiology

Interventional Radiology

Interventional Cardiology

By Product

Injector

CT Injector Systems

MRI Injector Systems

Angiography Injector Systems

Consumables

Syringes

Injector Head

Tubing

Others

Accessories

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostics

Other

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe Germany UK France Russia Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Singapore Malaysia Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Argentina UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Nigeria Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled

Bayer Ag

Angiodynamics Inc.

GE Healthcare (A Healthcare Division of GE Company)

Medtron AG

Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd.

Sino Medical- Device Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical Co., Ltd.

Ulrich GmbH & Co. Kg

Vivid Imaging

Guerbet Group

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

Automated Liquid Handling Market

Operating Room Equipment Market

Disposable Medical Supplies Market

Intermittent Catheter Market

About Us:

Knowledge Based Value Research is a global brand and consulting firm serving all kinds of business verticals, government and non-governmental organizations, and not-for-profit organizations. Our motto is to extend our services that will have a lasting impact on our clients who trust us with their business goals.

Our aim is to transform and customize our services to address the fast changing business needs of our clients. With innovative methods, we seek to empower our research tools with new capabilities that would eventually bring about customer delight, as we understand that businesses evolve.

Media Contact:

Mr. Alan D'Souza

KBV Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite 1407

New York, N.Y. 10001

United States (U.S)

Tel: +1(646)661-6066

Email: query@kbvresearch.com

