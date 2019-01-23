Contrast Injector Systems Market to Reach a Market Size of $1.03 Billion by 2024 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, January 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
According to a new report Global Contrast Injector Systems Market, published by KBV research, The Global Contrast Injector Systems Market is expected to attain a market size of $1.03 billion by 2024, growing at a market growth of 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period. The rise in geriatric population, coupled with rapid rise in chronic diseases as well as the interest in early and minimal-invasive diagnosis are the key factors that drive the growth of the contrast injector systems market. However, the costly contrast injector systems and the risks connected with the use of contrast media in the injector system are estimated to impede the market growth.
The North America market would dominate the Global Radiology Market by Region by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.3 % during the forecast period. In North America, U.S. was leading country with highest possible progress rate as a result of rising awareness of precautionary care and increasing incidence of chronic disease. Canada is anticipated to show recognizable expansion with budding technologies in contrast injector market during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.3% during (2018 - 2024).
The Consumables market dominated the Global Contrast Injector Systems Market by Product in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.5 % during the forecast period. The Injector Systems market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.2% during (2018 - 2024).
The Hospitals market dominated the Global Contrast Injector Systems Market by End User in 2017. The Diagnostics Centers market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.1% during (2018 - 2024).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Bayer Ag, Angiodynamics Inc., GE Healthcare (A Healthcare Division of GE Company), Medtron AG, Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd., Sino Medical- Device Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical Co., Ltd., Ulrich GmbH & Co. Kg, Vivid Imaging and Guerbet Group.
GlobalContrast Injector Systems MarketSegmentation
By Application
- Radiology
- Interventional Radiology
- Interventional Cardiology
By Product
- Injector
- CT Injector Systems
- MRI Injector Systems
- Angiography Injector Systems
- Consumables
- Syringes
- Injector Head
- Tubing
- Others
- Accessories
By End User
- Hospitals
- Diagnostics
- Other
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
- Bayer Ag
- Angiodynamics Inc.
- GE Healthcare (A Healthcare Division of GE Company)
- Medtron AG
- Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd.
- Sino Medical- Device Technology Co., Ltd.
- Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical Co., Ltd.
- Ulrich GmbH & Co. Kg
- Vivid Imaging
- Guerbet Group
