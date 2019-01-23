Fidelity Special Values Plc - Total Voting Rights

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Voting Rights and Capital as at 23 January 2019

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR5.6.1

As at 23 January 2019, Fidelity Special Values PLC's issued share capital consists of 270,644,480 ordinary shares. There no ordinary shares being held in Treasury, therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity Special Values PLC is 270,644,480.

The figure of 270,644,480 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity Special Values PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Bonita Guntrip

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837320

23 January 2019