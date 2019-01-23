Security Companies Find a New Niche in Rapidly Expanding Cannabis Market

NEW YORK, January 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

Security is a key aspect for every single business. There are various forms of security for specific sectors, such as the emergence of cybersecurity as technology has become more prominent. However, unlike the tech sector, the cannabis industry remains in a grey area due to legalization matters. Many public sector businesses like banks have avoided, or are prohibited from, working with cannabis-related businesses. Nonetheless, the cannabis industry is growing rapidly, causing concern among companies and prompting some to obtain security services. According to Forbes, citing data compiled by ArcView Market Research in partnership with BDS Analytics, the global legal cannabis trade was valued at USD 9.5 Billion in 2017, while growing 37% year over year. The U.S. accounted for 90%, or USD 8.5 Billion, of the overall market. However, moving forward, the U.S. market share is expected to dwindle as global legalization becomes more prominent. By 2022, the U.S. market is expected to reach USD 23.4 Billion, accounting for 73% of the global market. 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd. (OTC: PTVYF), Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LEVB), Trulieve Cannabis Corporation (OTC: TCNNF), Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT)

The data expects the recreational segment to be a major growth driver for the cannabis industry in the near future, as the medical portion fell from 100% of the market in 2013 to 71% in 2017. The research also forecasts the medical segment to account for as low as 41% of the market in 2018, as Nevada, California, Canada increase their recreational sales. Regardless, the overall market is still continually growing as demand rises. Due to the increasing demand, more businesses are establishing themselves in the industry as cultivators, retailers, dispensers or distributors. Nevertheless, all these businesses require a form of security, whether it is alarms for unexpected intrusion, transportation services to deliver cannabis or money or even to monitor the premises. "Marijuana dispensaries, grows, and manufacturing facilities require complex security plans, detail physical security improvements, and full time security teams," said Jeff Zisher, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aegis Security and Investigations. "With a quite involved set of stipulations related to their physical security and necessary operational improvements, it makes sense to not delay the process by trying to figure out the details alone and to work with a professional security consultant knowledgeable in the cannabis space to design and implement your security plan."

3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd. (OTC: PTVYF) is also listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker (CSE: SAFE). Earlier today the company announced breaking news that, "its wholly-owned subsidiary, 3 Sixty Secure Corp., is supporting the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS"), which focuses on providing safe and responsible access to cannabis in Ontario. 3Sixty has entered into a multiyear agreement with OCS to provide secure transport services which contribute to the safe delivery of cannabis products within the OCS distribution network.

"I am extremely pleased that we were selected by OCS to provide security services and to contribute to safe and responsible access to cannabis in Ontario," said Thomas Gerstenecker, CEO and Founder of 3Sixty. "We believe that our agreement with OCS highlights the world-class quality of our security services and the impressive pedigree of our customer base. We continue to seek new services to offer to our existing customers and we are looking beyond our borders for geographic expansion opportunities that allow us to export our expertise across Canada, the US and internationally as we seek organic growth and consider disciplined M&A opportunities to accelerate growth."

"Ontario, with a population of more than 14 million people, is Canada's largest cannabis market," added Thomas Gerstenecker. "Estimates by the Federal Government indicate that Ontario's potential market for cannabis is more than $2 billion which is a tremendous opportunity for 3Sixty and for Canada's 144 Licensed Producers, of which 76 are in the province of Ontario. 3Sixty has relationships with Canada's largest LP's, we continue to grow our customer base, and our agreement with the OCS is expected to contribute to significant revenue growth at 3Sixty as the Ontario market develops."

About 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd: 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd., operating through its wholly-owned subsidiary, 3 Sixty Secure Corp., is one of Canada's leading security service providers to the cannabis sector, transporting approximately $250 million of product every month. 3Sixty provides cannabis security consulting, guarding and secure transport security services to more than 500 customers and more than 60 licensed cannabis producers, including some of the world's largest, such as licensed producers owned by Canopy Growth Corporation. 3Sixty has a staff of over 275 employees and employs a fleet of over 60 vehicles, which management believes provides a combined security footprint to approximately 30 million square feet of patrolled area."

For our "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd. latest corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FLUgUjNfCKs

Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LEVB) is an innovative brand management and licensing company that provides bold, unconventional, and socially responsible branding for leading businesses. Level Brands, Inc. recently announced that it has closed its acquisition of Cure Based Development, LLC, the owner of the nationally recognized consumer brand cbdMD in an all-stock transaction. cbdMD is a consumer products brand offering a large selection of cbdMD branded CBD products primarily through its ecommerce website, http://www.cbdMD.com, as well as through 700 current third party retail locations. cbdMD manufactures its premium line of products at its Charlotte, NC facility using 100%, all-natural CBD extracted from organic, non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free industrial hemp grown in the USA. "With the acquisition of cbdMD, I believe Level Brands now becomes one of the leading CBD consumer companies in America. The cbdMD brand has shown consistent month-over-month double-digit growth rates and, with the capital we have available, we believe we can significantly accelerate the revenue growth and execute on an aggressive expansion and brand positioning plan which should yield continued significant growth rates. Now that the Farm Bill has been approved, and CBD will no longer be listed as a Schedule 1 controlled substance, we believe the CBD market should drastically expand. CBD products will now have access to retailers nationwide, as well as through online channels. In addition, the passage of this legislation should help CBD gain mainstream consumer acceptance. We believe cbdMD will significantly gain market share in this growing industry," said Martin Sumichrast, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Level Brands.

Trulieve Cannabis Corporation (OTC: TCNNF) is a vertically integrated "seed to sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Recently, Trulieve Cannabis Corp. opened the doors on its newest location, a first for St. John's County and the Company's 24th in Florida. Presently, Trulieve operates 23 other dispensaries throughout the state of Florida, including locations in Jacksonville and Palm Coast. As part of the Company's mission to ensure safe, reliable access for patients statewide, Trulieve plans to continue opening stores statewide as the patient registry and demand grows. "Since its inception, Trulieve has been dedicated to reliable patient access. We have taken our responsibility as St. Augustine's only approved dispensary very seriously and worked to create a space where patients can feel safe and comfortable, while ensuring their access to the same high-quality products and natural relief patients across Florida have access to," said Kim Rivers, Trulieve Chief Executive Officer. "Our goal with this dispensary is to continue providing safe, effective relief to patients who need it most, especially those who may not have been able to make it to a physical location before."

Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), is a leading omni-direct lifestyle company offering a hybrid of the direct selling business model, that also offers e-commerce and the power of social selling. Youngevity International, Inc.? recently announced that it will be adding Icelandic Glacial-The Purest Tasting Water on Earth-to its growing, multifaceted lineup of lifestyle brands in the health, wellness, and food and beverage industries by agreeing to an exclusive sales and marketing agreement with the brand. Icelandic Glacial and Youngevity will work exclusively with one another as joint development partners to create exciting new products across the lifestyle, health, and food and beverage industries with the potential for a drinkable CBD product being at the forefront of potential collaborations. "I'm ecstatic to have a brand like Icelandic Glacial join the Youngevity team," said Steve Wallach, Chief Executive Officer of Youngevity International, Inc. "Icelandic Glacial offers a product unlike anything else on the market. Its rare, naturally occurring high pH level and unique lava rock filtering system certainly set it apart. But beyond that, Icelandic Glacial is the world's first Carbon Neutral bottled water company. It's perfectly positioned to serve not only customers who want a pure tasting water that makes them feel and perform their best, but also eco-friendly consumers who want to make sure their money goes to brands with a conscience."'

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of health and wellness products. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. recently announced that it has received its license to process cannabis from Health Canada. "In 2017, we embarked upon a new strategic vision to position the Company in growth markets such as the legal cannabis market and to become a global leader in cannabis extraction, purification and formulation of value-added differentiated products. Since then, we have executed a carefully-planned roadmap to ready our significant manufacturing capacity for production, secure multi-year commercial contracts with great companies like Canopy Growth, and expand our strategic relationships, recently beginning a collaboration agreement with Lonza, a global market leader for the production of unique value-added capsules. We realized all this while moving along the various steps of the licensing process. Today, with our Health Canada processing license in hand, we officially enter the sizable cannabis market and are fully ready to commence commercializing our extraction capabilities. This tremendous achievement reflects the professionalism and experience of our team, led by Michel Timperio, who is fully committed and excited to begin actual delivery on the promise of our vision. Furthermore, we are very proud to be one of the few Quebec-based companies that have received a license from Health Canada, and look forward to contributing to this emerging industry in our home province," said Jim Hamilton, President & Chief Executive Officer of Neptune.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For 3 sixty risk solutions ltd., financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

For further information:

Media Contact: info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879



Url: http://www.FinancialBuzz.com