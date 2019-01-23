According to the Taiwanese analysts, JA Solar was number two, followed by Hanwha Q-Cells and Trina Solar in joint third. The ten largest module makers met around 70% of demand, with 66 GW of shipments.From pv magazine Germany. PV Info Link has published a ranking of the largest module manufacturers last year and Jinko Solar maintained its leading position, with more than 11 GW of module shipments. Second place was taken by JA Solar, with Hanwha Q-Cells and Trina Solar joint third. The top ten was rounded out by six other Chinese players: Longi, Risen Energy, GCL-Si, Suntech, Chint - which includes ...

