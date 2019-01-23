Cision Acquires TrendKite, A Leading Provider of Media Monitoring and Measurement Services, Social Influencer Management and Engagement Tools;

Cision Divests Its E-Mail Marketing Assets;

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN), a leading global provider of software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals, today reported that it has acquired TrendKite, completed the sale of its email marketing assets, provided select preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, and provided its initial full year 2019 outlook.

TrendKite Acquisition

Kevin Akeroyd, Cision's Chief Executive Officer, said the TrendKite acquisition represents an exciting opportunity to acquire a fast-growing SaaS business with highly complementary capabilities. "The addition of TrendKite's award-winning application platform, known for its innovation and dynamic user experience, gives our customers additional ways to demonstrate and measure the business impact of their earned media communications."



"TrendKite and Cision have a shared understanding of the communications industry's need to quantify the business value of earned media campaigns," said Erik Huddleston, former TrendKite CEO and new Cision President. "The combination of TrendKite's rich analytics platform and the Cision Communications Cloud platform will powerfully impact our joint customer base with the most robust, end-to-end Earned Media Management solution available."

Cision acquired TrendKite for a purchase price of $225 million. The transaction consideration consisted of approximately $94 million in cash and approximately 10.2 million shares of Cision, which will be issued subject to the receipt of approval from the New York Stock Exchange.

Divestiture of E-Mail Marketing Assets

On January 22, 2019 Cision sold its e-mail marketing assets to a strategic buyer. The sale of the assets resulted from a detailed review of Cision's long-term business strategy and desire to focus on our industry-leading communications cloud platform.

Cision divested the assets for approximately $49 million of cash consideration, with the potential for additional cash consideration based upon meeting certain business performance measures over the next 12 months.

Preliminary Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results



Prior Guidance

Preliminary

Results Revenue $180 - $184

$186 - $187 Revenue, excluding the impact from Purchase Accounting $180 - $184

$186 - $187 Net income (loss) $1 - $5

($11) - ($6) Net income (loss) per share $0.01 - $0.04

($0.08) - ($0.05) Adjusted EBITDA $63 - $66

$67 - $68 Adjusted net income $27 - $30

$30 - $31 Adjusted net income per diluted share $0.21 - $0.23

$0.23 - $0.24 Pro forma fully-diluted weighted average shares outstanding 132.7

132.7

Full Year 2018 Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results



Prior Guidance Preliminary

Results Revenue $724 - $728

$730 - $731 Revenue, excluding the impact from Purchase Accounting $725 - $729

$731 - $732 Net loss ($12) - ($8)

($23) - ($19) Net loss per share ($0.09) - ($0.06)

($0.18) - ($0.15) Adjusted EBITDA $250 - $253

$254 - $255 Adjusted net income $106 - $109

$110 - $111 Adjusted net income per diluted share $0.83 - $0.85

$0.85 - $0.86 Pro forma fully-diluted weighted average shares outstanding 128.8

128.8

"We are pleased to have delivered strong preliminary results for the fourth quarter," said Kevin Akeroyd. "We continue to focus our efforts on delivering best-in-class products and services to our customers, executing on our remaining synergies, and driving towards our long-term financial goals and objectives." Cision's pro forma organic revenue growth for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was approximately 1.6% after adjusting for non-core revenues and the impact of currency.

The preliminary unaudited financial results shown above for both the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 include the results of our e-mail marketing assets. As the acquisitions of Falcon.io and TrendKite were both completed in 2019, the unaudited financial results shown above do not include the results of either acquisition.

Cision has not yet finalized its financial statement close process for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, nor has it finalized its assessment of the impact of the adoption of Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 ("ASC 606") on a modified retrospective basis, effective December 31, 2018. As a result, the information in this statement is preliminary and based upon information available to Cision as of the date of the statement. In connection with the finalization process and the incorporation of ASC 606, Cision may identify items that will require adjustments to its preliminary financial results announced herein. Cision's financial results could be different, and those differences could be material.

Full Year 2019 Outlook

Our initial outlook for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 appears below (all figures in millions, except per share amounts). These estimates are based on a number of assumptions that management believes to be reasonable and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates as a result of various factors, and Cision refers you to the cautionary language regarding "Forward Looking Statements" included in this press release when considering this information.



Outlook Revenue $775 - $785 Revenue, excluding the impact from Purchase Accounting $782 - $792 Net income (loss) ($5) - $2 Net income (loss) per share ($0.03) - $0.01 Adjusted EBITDA $270 - $275 Adjusted net income $122 - $125 Adjusted net income per diluted share $0.82 - $0.84 Pro forma fully-diluted weighted average shares outstanding 149.8

The above outlook assumes the inclusion of results from our acquisitions of Falcon.io and TrendKite from the date of their respective acquisitions through December 31, 2019, and the inclusion of results from our e-mail marketing assets from January 1, 2019 through the date of its divestiture. The above outlook also assumes the following exchange rates with respect to the British Pound, the Euro and the Canadian Dollar for fiscal year 2019:

GBP to USD 1.27 EUR to USD 1.14 CAD to USD 0.75

Additionally, our outlook for 2019 excludes any future acquisitions, divestitures, or other unanticipated events. The revenue outlook for our full year 2019 outlook represents 4.5% - 5.0% pro forma organic growth after adjusting for non-core revenues and the impact of currency. See discussion of non-GAAP financial measures below in this release.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call and webcast with Cision leadership to discuss the acquisition of TrendKite, the divestiture of the e-mail marketing assets, select preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, and Cision's initial full year 2019 outlook. The call will be conducted Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Cision Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Summary Fourth Quarter 2018 Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results and Prior Year Summary Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results (in millions, except for per share) (Unaudited)



Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2017 Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2018 Year Ended

December 31,

2017 Year Ended

December 31,

2018 Revenue $169.0

$185.9 - $186.9

$631.6

$729.9 - $730.9

Revenue, excluding the impact from Purchase Accounting $169.7

$185.9 - $186.9

$633.1

$731.4 - $732.4

Net loss ($34.5)

($10.5) - ($6.4)

($123.0)

($23.3) - ($19.2)

Net loss per share ($0.28)

($0.08) - ($0.05)

($1.63)

($0.18) - ($0.15)

Adjusted EBITDA (2) $61.2

$67.0 - $68.0

$225.5

$254.1 - $255.1

Adjusted net income (3) $22.9

$30.8 - $31.3

$58.6

$110.1 - $110.6

Adjusted net income per diluted share (4) $0.19

$0.23 - $0.24

$0.57

$0.85 - $0.86

Pro forma fully-diluted weighted average shares outstanding 121.9

132.7

102.0

128.8



























Cision Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2017 Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2018 Year Ended

December 31,

2017 Year Ended

December 31,

2018 Net loss ($34.5)

($10.5) - ($6.4)

($123.0)

($23.3) - ($19.2) Depreciation and amortization $36.1

$33.1 - $33.6

$139.5

$133.2 - $133.7 Interest expense and loss on extinguishment of debt $20.2

$25.0 - $25.2

$168.3

$87.3 - $87.5 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes $17.3

$2.4 - $6.4

($10.6)

$12.4 - $16.4 EBITDA (1) $39.1

$54.1 - $54.7

$174.2

$213.7 - $214.3 Acquisition and offering related costs $16.7

$12.5 - $12.7

$42.2

$45.1 - $45.3 Stock-based compensation $1.2

$1.7 - $1.9

$4.1

$5.4 - $5.6 Deferred revenue reduction from purchase accounting $0.7

$0.0 - $0.0

$1.5

$1.5 - $1.5 Gain on sale of business $0.0

$0.0 - $0.0

($1.8)

$0.0 - $0.0 Sponsor fees and expenses $0.0

$0.0 - $0.0

$0.3

$0.0 - $0.0 Unrealized translation (gain) loss $3.5

($1.3) - ($1.3)

$5.0

($11.6) - ($11.6) Adjusted EBITDA (2) $61.2

$67.0 - $68.0

$225.5

$254.1 - $255.1



















Cision Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share (in millions, except for per share) (Unaudited)



Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2017 Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2018 Year Ended

December 31,

2017 Year Ended

December 31,

2018 Net loss ($34.5)

($10.5) - ($6.4)

($123.0)

($23.3) - ($19.2)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes $17.3

$2.4 - $6.4

($10.6)

$12.4 - $16.4

Acquisition and offering related costs $16.7

$12.5 - $12.7

$42.2

$45.1 - $45.3

Gain on sale of business $0.0

$0.0 - $0.0

($1.8)

$0.0 - $0.0

Stock-based compensation expense $1.2

$1.7 - $1.9

$4.1

$5.4 - $5.6

Deferred revenue reduction from purchase accounting $0.7

$0.0 - $0.0

$1.5

$1.5 - $1.5

Amortization related to acquired intangible assets $29.2

$25.8 - $26.1

$113.8

$103.9 - $104.2

Non-recurring interest and loss on extinguishment of debt $0.0

$6.9 - $7.0

$55.9

$11.3 - $11.4

Sponsor fees and expenses $0.0

$0.0 - $0.0

$0.3

$0.0 - $0.0

Unrealized translation (gain) loss $3.5

($1.3) - ($1.3)

$5.0

($11.6) - ($11.6)

Adjusted Income before income taxes $34.1

$41.6 - $42.3

$87.4

$148.8 - $149.5

Less: Income tax at a 26% rate for 2018, and a 33% rate for 2017 ($11.2)

($11.0) - ($10.8)

($28.8)

($38.9) - ($38.7)

Adjusted net income (3) $22.9

$30.8 - $31.3

$58.6

$110.1 - $110.6

Pro forma fully-diluted weighted average shares outstanding 121.9

132.7 - 132.7

102.0

128.8 - 128.8

Adjusted net income per diluted share (4) $0.19

$0.23 - $0.24

$0.57

$0.85 - $0.86







(1) Cision defines EBITDA as net income (loss), plus depreciation and amortization expense, plus interest expense and loss on extinguishment of debt, plus provision for (or minus benefit from) income taxes.



(2) Cision defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, further adjusted for acquisition and offering related costs, stock-based compensation, deferred revenue reduction from purchase accounting, (gains) losses related to divested businesses or assets, sponsor fees and expenses, and unrealized translation losses (gains). All of the items included in the reconciliation from net income to Adjusted EBITDA are either non-cash items or are items that we consider to be less useful in assessing our operating performance. In the case of the non-cash items, we believe that investors can better assess our operating performance if the measures are presented without such items because, unlike cash expenses, these adjustments do not affect our ability to generate free cash flow or invest in our business. For example, by excluding depreciation and amortization from EBITDA, users can compare operating performance without regard to different accounting determinations such as useful life. In the case of the other items, we believe that investors can better assess operating performance if the measures are presented without these items because their financial impact does not reflect ongoing operating performance.



(3) Cision defines Adjusted net income as net income (loss) plus provision for (or minus benefit from) income taxes, further adjusted for acquisition and offering related costs, (gains) losses related to divested businesses or assets, stock-based compensation, deferred revenue reduction from purchase accounting, amortization related to acquired intangibles, non-recurring interest and losses on extinguishment of debt, sponsor fees and expenses, and unrealized translation losses (gains), which together, sum to Adjusted net income (loss) before income taxes. Adjusted net income (loss) before income taxes is then taxed at an assumed long term corporate tax rate of 33% for 2017 and periods prior, and 26% for 2018 and beyond, pursuant to our preliminary analysis with respect to recent U.S. tax law changes, to determine Adjusted net income. The enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December 2017 resulted in a provisional net one-time tax of $11.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 based on a reasonable estimate of the income tax effects, primarily from a tax on accumulated foreign earnings, the remeasurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities and new limitations on the deductibility of interest. Our calculation of Adjusted net income excludes this provisional net one-time tax. We continue to finalize the analysis of the tax reform provisions in 2018. All of the items included in the reconciliation from net income to Adjusted net income are either non-cash items or are items that we consider to be less useful in assessing our operating performance. In the case of the non-cash items, we believe that investors can better assess our operating performance if the measures are presented without such items because, unlike cash expenses, these adjustments do not affect our ability to generate free cash flow or invest in our business. For example, by excluding the amortization related to acquired intangibles, users can compare operating performance without regard to highly variable amortization expenses related to our acquisitions. In the case of the other items, we believe that investors can better assess operating performance if the measures are presented without these items because their financial impact does not reflect ongoing operating performance.



(4) Cision defines Adjusted net income per diluted share as Adjusted net income, as defined above, divided by the fully-diluted pro forma weighted average shares outstanding for the period. The fully-diluted pro forma weighted average shares outstanding for the respective period assume that the exchange of shares pursuant to our merger with Capitol Acquisition III had taken effect as of the beginning of such period. Additionally, for purposes of calculating the number of fully diluted shares outstanding, we have excluded the potential impact of dilution from outstanding warrants to purchase shares of our common stock prior to the dates of their conversion, and stock options and restricted units issued and outstanding pursuant to our 2017 Omnibus Incentive Plan. During the second quarter of fiscal 2018, we issued an aggregate of 6,342,989 ordinary shares (6,100,209 ordinary shares on May 18, 2018 and 242,780 ordinary shares on June 4, 2018), in exchange for all of our outstanding warrants, pursuant to the completion of our warrant exchange transactions. During the third quarter of 2018, we issued 2,000,000 ordinary shares for the earn-out achieved during the quarter. Commencing on these respective issuance dates, we included the issued shares in our fully-diluted pro forma weighted average share count.

Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN) is a leading global provider of earned media software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 4,000 employees with offices in 22 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about its award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

