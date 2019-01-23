The "United Kingdom Light Commercial Vehicles Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Cargo Van, Pickup Van, etc.), By Tonnage Type (>2.5-3.5 Tons, >2-2.5 Tons, etc.), By Fuel Type (Diesel, Petrol Others), Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
United Kingdom light commercial vehicles market is projected to cross 19 billion by 2023.
Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to growing infrastructure development projects across the United Kingdom. Moreover, with growth in e-commerce industry across the country, need for logistics is increasing, which is boosting demand for light commercial vehicles as well.
Furthermore, growing tourism sector and anticipated emergence of new vehicle models and brands is likely to continue fuelling growth in United Kingdom light commercial vehicles market during forecast period.
Some of the major players operating in the UK light commercial vehicles market include
- Ford Motor Company Limited
- Volkswagen Group United Kingdom Limited
- Peugeot Motor Company PLC
- Mercedes-Benz UK Ltd
- Vauxhall Motors Limited
- Citron UK Limited
- Renault UK Ltd
- Isuzu (UK) Ltd
- Iveco Limited
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
5. United Kingdom Light Commercial Vehicle Market
6. United Kingdom Light Commercial Vehicles (>2.5-3.5T) Market Outlook
7. United Kingdom Light Commercial Vehicle (>2-2.5T) Market Outlook
8. United Kingdom Light Commercial Vehicle (< 2T) Market Outlook
9. United Kingdom Light Commercial Vehicle (>3.5-< 6.0T) Market Outlook
10. Import-Export Analysis
11. Policy Regulatory
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends Developments
14. United Kingdom Economic Profile
15. Competitive Landscape
16. Strategic Recommendations
