United Kingdom light commercial vehicles market is projected to cross 19 billion by 2023.

Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to growing infrastructure development projects across the United Kingdom. Moreover, with growth in e-commerce industry across the country, need for logistics is increasing, which is boosting demand for light commercial vehicles as well.

Furthermore, growing tourism sector and anticipated emergence of new vehicle models and brands is likely to continue fuelling growth in United Kingdom light commercial vehicles market during forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the UK light commercial vehicles market include

Ford Motor Company Limited

Volkswagen Group United Kingdom Limited

Peugeot Motor Company PLC

Mercedes-Benz UK Ltd

Vauxhall Motors Limited

Citron UK Limited

Renault UK Ltd

Isuzu (UK) Ltd

Iveco Limited

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

