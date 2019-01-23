Edison Investment Research - Industrial Support Services - Premier Technical Services Group: PTSG has announced the acquisition of Trinity Fire and Security Systems along with a brief trading update noting that FY18 ended in line with management expectations. Trinity brings in a scale presence in electrical/ electronic systems, while its expertise complements PTSG's existing Fire Solutions capabilities and expands the combined service offer. We have increased our earnings estimates by c 10% and, on this basis, the stock is trading on FY19 multiples of 11.3x P/E and 8.7x EV/EBITDA.ISIN: GB00BV9FPW93

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...