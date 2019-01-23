Philogen Announces Drug Discovery Collaboration With Johnson & Johnson Innovation

SIENA, Italy, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Philogen S.p.A., a privately-owned biotechnology company, today announced through its wholly-owned Swiss subsidiary, Philochem AG, a collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc., one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, to discover new small molecule-based therapeutics utilizing Philochem's novel lead-generation technologies. The collaboration was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation LLC.

"We are extremely pleased to establish a new collaboration with Janssen, one of the leaders in the discovery and development of novel pharmaceuticals, with an impressive track record in developing small-molecule based therapeutics. We hope our technology will contribute to bringing innovative treatment for serious unmet medical needs," commented Prof. Dario Neri, co-founder and President of the Scientific Advisory Board of Philogen.

No financial details of the agreement were released.

About the Philogen group

Philogen is a Swiss-Italian clinical-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of novel pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products. Philogen's strategy is to deliver bioactive agents, for example cytokines or drugs, to the site of disease using antibodies and other ligands that specifically and efficiently target stromal antigens. This technology has generated a strong proprietary pipeline of clinical-stage products and pre-clinical compounds in an array of disease indications. Philogen is headquartered in Siena, Italy, and has research activities at its subsidiary company Philochem in Zürich, Switzerland. Philogen is independently owned, and has signed agreements with several major pharmaceutical companies. For more information please visit www.philogen.com and www.philochem.com .