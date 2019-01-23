Leading energy expert and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Daniel Yergin will deliver his outlook on the intersection of energy, geopolitics and the global economy at the 19th annual TPM Conference, March 3-6 in Long Beach.

The world's largest container shipping conference, TPM 2019 comes amid heightened oil price volatility and ahead of the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) rule requiring the reduction of sulfur shipping emissions to 0.5 percent, down from 3.5 percent, starting next year.

The keynote address will be Dr. Yergin's first on-stage appearance at TPM-organized and hosted by JOC (Journal of Commerce), part of the Maritime Trade business at IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions-and will feature a Q&A with Peter Tirschwell, senior director for editorial content at JOC.

"Daniel Yergin is a preeminent energy expert whose advice is sought after by business, government and financial leaders all over the globe," Tirschwell said. "Energy has moved to the forefront of the shipping industry with concerns over oil price volatility and the impending bunker fuel sulfur cap restrictions contributing to a sense of uncertainty. Dr. Yergin's unique perspective will lend greater clarity to the important dialogues that will take place at TPM 2019 and will be critical for shipping executives from around the world."

Dr. Yergin, an authority on energy, international politics and economics, is a Pulitzer Prize winner for The Prize: The Epic Quest for Oil, Money and Power, the definitive history of the oil industry. He is the author of several books, including his most recent bestseller The Quest: Energy, Security and the Remaking of the Modern World. He is vice chairman of IHS Markit and co-founder and chairman of CERAWeek by IHS Markit, the annual energy conference regarded as the energy industry's preeminent gathering.

Dr. Yergin's remarks will include key insights drawn from a major forthcoming report by IHS Markit on the impacts of the IMO rule. The report, titled Navigating Choppy Waters: Marine Bunker Fuel in a Low-Sulfur, Low-Carbon World provides a comprehensive review of the shipping industry's preparedness for the onset of the IMO rule and the potential for market disruptions.

Held annually since 2001, the TPM conference is the world's largest container shipping event, bringing together over 2,000 attendees representing ocean carriers, logistics firms, ports, terminals and railroads, including over 650 beneficial cargo owners.

The three-day program is based on independent, unbiased editorial content developed by the JOC team of specialized business journalists. The JOC is the historic New York City shipping newspaper that is now a specialized business intelligence unit within IHS Markit, focused exclusively on international containerized transportation and logistics, freight markets, technology and strategy.

