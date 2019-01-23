Global technology giant Google this week announced that it has signed an agreement to purchase the output from a 10 MW PV installation in Tainan City, Taiwan, to power its Changhua County data center on the island's west coast. The agreement represents Google's first move to procure renewable energy anywhere in Asia, and the first agreement made since a recent change to Taiwan's Electricity Act allowed non-utility companies to buy renewable energy directly.Google has signed a long-term agreement with several Taiwanese energy players, for the purchase of power generated at a 10 MW solar array ...

