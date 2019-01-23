Managed Services Maintains Record of Excellence For Industry Accreditations

Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, has today announced full compliance (for the 8th consecutive year) with SSAE SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II, further underlying the rigorous security controls and business processes governing Options' architecture and managed services solution.

SSAE SOC 1 reports on controls at a service organization which are relevant to the internal control over financial reporting. SSAE SOC 2 reports on the controls that directly relate to the design and effectiveness of the service organisation's security controls to its clients, management and user entities.

Options undertake Type 2 examinations which audit the operational effectiveness of controls over the previous 12 months.

Both examinations were passed without exception, providing clients with independent assurance that Options continue to operate at the highest levels of standards regarding security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

Options has maintained a record of compliance excellence for industry standards and best practices since its inception, being one of the first cloud infrastructure providers in the industry to achieve the inaugural SOC 2 Type II certification in 2011.

Options CSO, John Gracey commented, "Our participation and success in these annual audits serve as a testament to the Options Managed Platform continuing to meet the stringent information security and privacy controls required of the industry. Our 100% pass rate, year on year, validates the diligence of our technical and business operations teams and the effectiveness of the continued security technology investment across our platform to ensure system integrity and protection for our clients and their data."

The comprehensive examination was conducted by authorised independent auditors.

About Options:

Options is the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global financial services sector. Founded in 1993, the company began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. More than a decade ago, the company made a strategic decision to become the first provider to offer private cloud services to the financial sector. Today over 200 firms globally leverage our award-winning front to back office managed infrastructure: Managed Platform, Managed Colocation, Managed Applications and technology consultancy services. Our clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. Options was named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table. In 2017, the firm received a growth investment from private equity firm Bregal Sagemount.

