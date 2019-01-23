EV sales retreated to a mere 1,200 units in the 2018 financial year, but electric two-wheeler sales rose 138%, to 54,800 units, according to research and consultancy group Wood Mackenzie.From pv magazine India. Electric vehicle adoption (EVs) retreated in India in the last financial year, with the majority of sales being two-wheelers. By contrast, China had a stock of 1.8 million EVs and 258 million e-bikes at the end of last year. This year will be an important year for Indian EVs as the final version of the National Auto Policy and the second phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of ...

