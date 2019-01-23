Stolt-Nielsen Limited Presentation and Conference Call For the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2018

LONDON, January 23, 2019 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) will hold a presentation and conference call to discuss the Company's unaudited results for the fourth quarter of 2018 on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at 15:00 CET (09:00 EST, 14:00 GMT) in the auditorium at Swedbank, Filipstad Brygge 1, 0115 Oslo, Norway.



The presentation and call will be hosted by:

- Mr. Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen - Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited

- Mr. Jens F. Grüner-Hegge - Chief Financial Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Those who wish to participate may dial in local numbers 0844 571 8892 in the UK, 239 60 264 in Norway, and 1 631 510 7495 in the US or the international number +44 (0) 2071 928000 and quote the conference ID 1259135. Phone lines will open 10 minutes before the call. A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed via the Stolt-Nielsen website at: https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/en/investors/reports-presentations/ (https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/en/investors/reports-presentations/)

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

Chief Financial Officer

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985

j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com (mailto:j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com)

Ellie Davison

Head of Corporate Communications

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926

e.davison@stolt.com (mailto:e.davison@stolt.com)

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL or the "Company") is a leading global provider of integrated transportation solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids through its three largest business divisions, Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers. Stolt Sea Farm produces and markets high quality turbot, sole, sturgeon, and caviar. Stolt-Nielsen Gas invests in LPG and LNG shipping and distribution. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Stolt-Nielsen Limited via Globenewswire

