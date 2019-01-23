BH Macro Limited - No Class Discontinuation Votes

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

No Class Discontinuation Votes

23 January 2019



Further to the announcement of the Final Net Asset Values of both classes of the Company's shares as at 31 December 2018, the Board notes that over the whole of 2018, the average discount at which each class of share traded was approximately 7.2% (US dollar class) and approximately 7.4% (Sterling class). Consequently, the class discontinuation vote procedure contained in the Company's articles of incorporation and as described in the Company's tender offer circular dated 27th January 2017 has not been triggered in respect of the year ended 31st December 2018 for either class of share.



